Body of unidentified man found hanging in Kolkata Park, police probe underway

Kolkata, July 23 (IANS) An unidentified man was found hanging from a railing in Dum Dum Park in the northern outskirts of Kolkata on Thursday morning, prompting an investigation by the Bidhannagar Police, officials said.

The deceased, estimated to be between 30 and 35 years old, has not been identified yet, police said.

After recovering the body, Bidhannagar Police have launched an investigation and are trying to find out the identity of the man.

According to police, local residents spotted the man hanging from the railing while out for a morning walk and immediately alerted the authorities. Officers from the Lake Town Police Station, under the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate, rushed to the spot and recovered the body. The incident, however, in a busy locality, has created a sensation.

Local residents claimed that his feet were touching the ground, raising questions about the circumstances surrounding the death. The incident has triggered speculation among locals, who have questioned whether it was a case of suicide or whether the youth was killed elsewhere and the body was later hung to make it appear as a suicide. Residents also wondered how such an incident could have gone unnoticed in a busy locality.

The officers of Lake Town police station, under Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate, are investigating the matter.

The police have registered a case under sections related to unnatural death. CCTV footage of the area is being examined. The body has been sent for autopsy, and an investigation has been started.

"The cause of death will be clear once the initial autopsy report comes. Investigation is on. Locals are being questioned for more information. CCTV footage of the area is being examined to find out how the youth turned up there," said a senior officer of Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate.

--IANS

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