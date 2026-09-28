September 29, 2026 12:32 AM हिंदी

BLOs to visit electors’ homes to collect documents sought in SIR notices: Delhi CEO

BLOs to visit electors’ homes to collect documents sought in SIR notices: Delhi CEO (Photo: IANS)

New Delhi, Sep 28 (IANS) Announcing that BLOs will visit homes and collect documents from electors to whom notices have been issued under the SIR of electoral rolls, Delhi CEO on Monday notified a one-month extension in the deadline for filing claims till October 30.

The CEO said the final electoral roll will now be published on December 4.

Sharing details of the revised SIR schedule for Delhi announced by the ECI, the CEO said electors can file claims and objections until October 30; election officials will dispose of claims and objections by November 30.

The CEO said Special Camps for enrolment of young electors will be held at all colleges/universities and other educational institutions of Delhi on Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“All Young electors are requested to avail this opportunity for enrolment of their names in electoral rolls and participate in the democratic process,” said the CEO in a statement.

The CEO said that to ease the hearing process for the convenience of electors, the ECI has directed that in case of any person to whom notice has been issued during the ongoing SIR, for being unmapped and logical discrepancies, BLOs will visit the homes of such persons for collection of documents and thereafter upload them on the ECINet, for decision by the ERO.

“Such persons will not be called for hearing to the ERO/AERO office,” said the CEO.

Only in exceptional circumstances, as decided by the ERO, will the hearing be held, preferably online, he said.

The elector can authorise any adult family member to attend the hearing on their behalf, if required, the CEO said.

The CEO said a meeting was held with all District Election Officers, and they were briefed on the Commission's decision.

The CEO said they were directed to implement the Commission's decision in letter and spirit and inform every ERO, AEROs, BLO Supervisors and BLOs.

--IANS

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