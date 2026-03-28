March 28, 2026 1:11 PM हिंदी

Baloch group claims coordinated attacks on Pakistani forces, telecom sites in Balochistan

Baloch group claims coordinated attacks on Pakistani forces, telecom sites in Balochistan

Quetta, March 28 (IANS) The Balochistan Liberation Front has claimed responsibility for a series of coordinated attacks targeting telecommunications infrastructure and a Frontier Corps (FC) post across Balochistan, reportedly causing casualties among security personnel and significant material damage, according to local media reports on Saturday.

In a statement to the media, BLF spokesperson Major Gwahram Baloch said the group’s fighters carried out an operation on March 26 in the Bhawani area of Hub Chowki, where they set fire to and destroyed machinery at a mobile tower site, alleging it was being used for surveillance.

According to the spokesperson, in a separate incident on March 22, BLF fighters launched rocket fire at an FC post in the Charfanok area of Shehrak in the Kech district, causing casualties and losses to infrastructure, The Balochistan Post reported.

He further said that in the same incident, machinery at a nearby Ufone telecommunications tower was also set on fire, leaving it inoperable.

Earlier on Thursday, a blast targeting Pakistani forces in the Zarkho area of Daghari in the provincial capital, Quetta, resulted in casualties, The Balochistan Post reported, citing sources.

The explosion took place when army personnel on foot reached the site of an under-construction post.

Reports suggest that the number of casualties could not be independently verified.

Separately on Wednesday, at least three Pakistani bomb disposal personnel were killed in an explosion in the Manguchar area of Kalat district while they were trying to defuse an explosive device.

Last week, local media reported that the BLF launched attacks in Kech district that killed three Pakistani personnel and critically injured four others.

Additionally, the armed group targetted Pakistan-backed death squads in Washuk district, killing three operatives.

In a statement, BLF spokesperson Gwahram said that acting on verified intelligence, its fighters launched an attack on operatives of a state-backed "death squad" in the Garari area of Washuk on March 17.

According to the spokesperson, the death squads had established a temporary checkpoint on the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) highway and were allegedly harassing drivers and collecting extortion before the BLF fighters surrounded them and opened fire.

In a separate operation, Gwahram stated that BLF fighters carried out a coordinated attack on a Pakistani army camp on March 16 in the Malant area of Tump in Kech.

These latest incidents come against the backdrop of escalating attacks by Baloch militant groups targetting Pakistani military and police forces across Balochistan in recent days, resulting in heavy casualties and damage to the infrastructure.

--IANS

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