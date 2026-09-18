September 18, 2026 9:58 AM हिंदी

BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s backup career plan was a Disneyland performer as princess

BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s backup career plan was a Disneyland performer as princess

Mumbai, Sep 18 (IANS) K-pop girl group BLACKPINK member and Thai singer Lisa revealed she had a couple of backup career options in case her singing career did not work out, including performing at Disneyland.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the K-pop icon said she could have become a dance teacher or worked as a Disneyland performer dressed as a princess.

A clip shared on Instagram by the show was captioned: “If her singing career didn’t work out, @lalalalisa_m’s backup jobs were to be a dance teacher or a @disneyland performer #FallonTonight #LISAonFallon”

In the video, Fallon asked: “Was there ever a backup plan for you or you just knew that you'd get to this point and this is what you wanted to do, that you just want to be a singer? Was that always your goal?”

To which, Lisa replied: “I think so or maybe my B plan was a plan B was a dance teacher or maybe work as a performer at Disneyland. Like a princess costume. Yeah, I love doing it.”

Lisa’s latest song “SaWaDiKa” has been released. A few weeks ago, she expressed her gratitude and said that “the whole village” helped her bring her track to life.

Sharing a heartfelt note on Instagram, Lisa thanked the team across Thailand, Korea and Los Angeles.

Lisa wrote: “It’s been one day since SaWaDiKa is released to the world!! From Thailand to Korea to LA, it took a whole village to bring this to life, so a huge Thank you to every single person that was involved.”

She released ‘SaWaDiKa’ on September 4, as a pre-release single from her upcoming EP Press Play.

One of K-Pop’s most followed artists on Instagram, Lisa rose to prominence as a member of the South Korean girl group Blackpink, which debuted in August 2016 and became one of the best-selling girl groups of all time.

--IANS

dc/

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