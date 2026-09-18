30 lakh beneficiaries registered under PM Vishwakarma scheme: Minister

New Delhi, Sep 18 (IANS) The government on Friday said that 30 lakh beneficiaries have already been registered under the PM Vishwakarma scheme, out of which around 24.50 lakh have received basic skill training.

According to Union Minister for MSME, Jitan Ram Manjhi, 18.15 lakh modern toolkits have been delivered through India Post, while 6.18 lakh Vishwakarmas have received loans up to Rs 1 lakh at a concessional interest rate of 5 per cent per annum, amounting to Rs 5,297 crore.

Manjhi highlighted the achievements of the PM Vishwakarma scheme, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17, 2023, to empower traditional artisans and craftspeople through skill training, provisioning of modern toolkit, credit and market support.

The Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) celebrated the third Anniversary of the PM Vishwakarma at Dhono Dhanyo Auditorium in Kolkata.

The occasion highlighted the government’s continued efforts to strengthen the livelihoods, skills and entrepreneurial capabilities of traditional artisans and craftspeople.

Addressing the gathering, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari highlighted the importance of extending skill training and credit support to traditional artisans and craftspeople in the State.

Outlining the progress of PM Vishwakarma in West Bengal, he stated that more than 7 lakh applications have been received under the scheme.

The state government will expedite provisioning of facilitative support to enable Vishwakarmas avail the benefits under the scheme, he said.

Union Minister of State for MSME, Shobha Karandlaje, congratulated the beneficiaries and extended her best wishes for their entrepreneurial journey.

She encouraged them to make full use of the opportunities and support available under PM Vishwakarma and strive towards becoming successful entrepreneurs.

Karandlaje noted that the event holds special significance for West Bengal, which joined PM Vishwakarma recently, marking the first programme of Ministry of MSME under this scheme in West Bengal.

She emphasised that empowering women entrepreneurs will play a vital role in building stronger families, communities and a prosperous Viksit Bharat.

—IANS

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