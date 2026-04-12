BJP's Harsh Vardhan Shringla supports PM Modi's 'guarantee' to stop illegal infiltration in Bengal

Kolkata, April 12 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Sunday exhibited confidence that if the party comes to power in West Bengal following the Assembly election, scheduled on April 23 and 29, illegal infiltration will completely come to an end.

His reaction comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a campaign rally in Siliguri on Sunday, guaranteed to free the state from illegal infiltration.

"Prime Minister Modi has given a guarantee to free Bengal from infiltration and corruption and to restore trust in the system and the rule of law," Shringla said.

Shringla, who was also in Siliguri to attend the public rally, said, "This is a Assembly constituency where there is Nepal on one side and Bhutan on the other side. And right behind us is Bangladesh."

"There is an issue of illegal infiltration from Bangladesh. As you can see, it has stopped in Assam. Because the government there (BJP) fought it very powerfully. But the Trinamool Congress government did nothing in West Bengal," he told IANS.

Flagging gaps in fencing of the border with Bangladesh, Shringla said, "The land which was needed for fencing was not provided by them (Trinamool government) so that the infiltrators can keep on coming in."

Accusing the Trinamool Congress-led West Bengal government, the BJP MP added, "It is in their political interest. It is having a negative impact on the society. The BJP government on coming to power in the poll-bound state will stop this completely."

"Ilegal infiltration will stop in the areas of North Bengal, Siliguri, " Shringla asserted.

An artist, who attended PM Modi's rally, told IANS, "When I was in class 8 or 9, I used to study in a school under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. After studying in that school, I felt like meeting him."

"If Prime Minister Narendra Modi is there, then there will be some change," he asserted.

A student, who had made a sketch of the Prime Minister, sought an opportunity to present it to PM Modi, adding: "I have bought this to gift it to PM Modi."

Meanwhile, during the public rally in Siliguri, PM Modi attacked the Trinamool Congress, saying that the party's emphasis on appeasement politics is clearly reflected in the annual budgetary allocations of the West Bengal government.

He also accused the state government of creating hindrances for the Union government to implement the Central welfare projects in the state.

--IANS

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