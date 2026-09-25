September 25, 2026 5:21 PM हिंदी

BJP should stop making lame excuses, says Priyanka Gandhi on ECI row

BJP should stop making lame excuses, says Priyanka Gandhi on ECI row

Wayanad (Kerala), Sep 25 (IANS) Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over its remarks that her party questions electoral validity when it is unable to win polls, saying that the latter should stop making "lame excuses".

This comes amid a political dispute after a media report claimed differences within the Election Commission of India (ECI) over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Interacting with reporters in her Kerala parliamentary constituency of Wayanad, Priyanka Gandhi said: "That’s a very stale and weak story. There are facts, and there is evidence. It is there for the whole country to see. My brother (Rahul Gandhi) has shown it in many different press conferences. He has put the evidence forward. Now it is very clear: 13 crore voters have been deleted."

"This is a lame excuse, and the BJP should stop making lame excuses. If they are meddling with the elections and if their leadership is making the Election Commission do this, then it is an act of treason, and they should be aware of it and take ownership," she added.

The Congress leader accused the BJP of turning "overconfident" by "rigging" elections.

"If they (BJP-Centre) are doing it, then why can't they say it? What are they scared of? How many years has it been that they have been rigging elections? Naturally, they are so overconfident all the time," Priyanka Gandhi added.

A day before, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the BJP-led Centre, suggesting he resign and turn "approver" in the alleged "stealing" of votes.

Addressing a press conference, Rahul Gandhi questioned the "absence of anti-incumbency" against the BJP.

Seeking Gyanesh Kumar's resignation, the LoP said: "What you have done amounts to treason. It is an attack on the Constitution and the legal structure of the country...We are not going to let democracy be destroyed in India and sit in silence. People who are responsible for this are going to get punished someday or the other."

--IANS

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