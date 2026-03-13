March 13, 2026 5:26 PM हिंदी

BJP, Shiv Sena MPs criticise Oppn; assure India's fuel stocks are adequate

BJP, Shiv Sena MPs criticize Opposition, assure energy stocks adequate

New Delhi, March 13 (IANS) BJP and Shiv Sena leaders on Friday urged citizens to remain calm over concerns about energy supplies, emphasising that speculative behaviour, not actual shortages, were fueling public anxiety.

Speaking to IANS, BJP MP Shashank Mani said, "Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has given a very responsible statement. This is a global issue affecting everyone worldwide. We have kept ourselves somewhat ahead because our stockpiles are adequate.

"The problem is the speculative tendencies in society. People are trying to take advantage of the situation by buying additional cylinders. There is a problem, but please do not provoke people over it. You should also stand with the country; only then can we deal with this global issue."

Ravi Kishan, another BJP MP, added, "The Opposition will spread rumours. There is nothing to worry about. With PM Modi in charge, no one in this country needs to be concerned."

Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora echoed similar concerns, saying, "The Government of India has already expressed its intention to ensure India’s energy security. This has been stated by India’s External Affairs Minister and the Petroleum Minister."

"To continue to politicise this issue for petty political gains, the Opposition unfortunately is behaving this way. There is an attempt to spread panic, divert people from real issues, and create instability in India," he claimed.

Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske also criticised Opposition leaders, claiming, "Their intention is not to work but to create chaos and indulge in such activities. These leaders pretend to stand for social issues and try to create agitations over issues that do not even exist. This has been the policy of the Congress. They are unnecessarily creating protests and have no interest in working inside the House."

Leaders from both parties stressed that India’s energy stockpiles are adequate, and the government is monitoring the situation closely. They called for public cooperation and cautioned against panic buying, underlining that unity and responsible behaviour are crucial to addressing this global challenge effectively.

--IANS

sn/rad

LATEST NEWS

RGV to start filming for ‘Sarkar 4’ next month

RGV to start filming for ‘Sarkar 4’ next month

Bihar: PM Vishwakarma beneficiaries showcase skills at MSME trade fair in Muzaffarpur

Bihar: PM Vishwakarma beneficiaries showcase skills at MSME trade fair in Muzaffarpur

Harbhajan Singh wishes birthday to the woman who makes his life 'beautiful'

Harbhajan Singh wishes birthday to the woman who makes his life 'beautiful'

ASEAN FMs discuss implications of Middle East conflict

ASEAN FMs discuss implications of Middle East conflict

Hockey WC Qualifiers: Uruguay enjoy dominant 3-0 win over Austria (Credit: Hockey India)

Hockey WC Qualifiers: Uruguay enjoy dominant 3-0 win over Austria

Music director Santhosh Narayanan challenges rapper Arivu to a debate as 'Enjoy Enjaami' controversy resurfaces (Photo Credit: IANS/Video grab)

Music director Santhosh Narayanan challenges rapper Arivu to a debate as 'Enjoy Enjaami' controversy resurfaces

India’s data centre capacity jumps four-fold since 2020 to 1,500 MW: Govt

India’s data centre capacity jumps 4-fold since 2020 to 1,500 MW: Minister

India’s coal production hits record 200 million tonnes on March 11: Govt

India’s coal production hits record 200 million tonnes on March 11: Govt

Fitch raises India growth forecast to 7.5 pc despite geopolitical tensions

Fitch raises India growth forecast to 7.5 pc despite geopolitical tensions

'This is not for IPL, it's for league in England': Rajeev Shukla on Sunrisers Leeds signing Pakistan spinner in The Hundred

'It's for league in England, this is franchise's own decision: Rajeev Shukla on Sunrisers Leeds signing Pakistan spinner in The Hundred