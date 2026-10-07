BJP chief Nitin Nabin recalls PM Modi’s all-round contribution while celebrating his 25 years in governance

New Delhi, Oct 7 (IANS) Since assuming office, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has introduced transformational changes through schemes for the poor, youth, farmers, and women, while vaccination and food security were ensured during the COVID crisis, and with development, heritage, and security, the country’s global prestige received a new direction, paving the way for the realisation of the resolve of Viksit Bharat, observed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Nitin Nabin.

“Today, people from every district of the country are witnessing this 25-year journey of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji,” said the BJP chief, addressing the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sabha at Indira Gandhi Stadium here on Wednesday.

Congratulating the Prime Minister on the completion of a quarter century in public office, he added that India’s 140-crore people are today blessing their beloved leader and conveying their best wishes for his successful life so that he may continue to advance the resolve of Viksit Bharat. He reminded how former President Pranab Mukherjee had described the 2014 election in his book as a “tectonic shift”.

“According to him, Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji was the first Prime Minister of the country to be presented before the people as a declared candidate, and later received immense public support, becoming the country's first elected declared Prime Minister,” said Nitin Nabin. Unlike the Nehru-Gandhi family of Congress, PM Modi “did not come with the backing of any political family or legacy”, he stated.

The BJP leader also recalled the Prime Minister’s role in ensuring women empowerment, health facilities, farmers’ welfare, and opportunities for sportspersons, while four crore poor families have been provided with homes through separate schemes. Even when the world was reeling under the pandemic, PM Modi ensured from free vaccines to ensuring food security for 80 crore people through the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana, Nitin Nabin stated.

Claiming that in 2013-14 the country was passing through despair and hopelessness, he emphasised how PM Modi later instilled a ray of hope among the youth. Today, more than 2.5 lakh startups and over 125 unicorns in the country stand as testimony to this transformation, where youth have moved from merely being job-seekers to job-givers, contributing to the development of the country, he said.

Nitin Nabin also reminded the audience about the Prime Minister ensuring that people could take pride in their heritage with the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, Mahakal Corridor, the grand Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the sacred Somnath Temple, as well as Seva Teerth, the National War Memorial, Statue of Unity, among others. Unlike earlier, the brave soldiers, with whom he celebrates Diwali and Holi, he has made sure to boost their morale and instil a sense of pride.

Meanwhile, with more than 35 countries awarding him the highest civilian honours, it is not only PM Modi who received accolades, but also the 140 crore citizens of the country, as a symbol of India’s growing importance, he added.

The Prime Minister, with complete transparency, connected the vision of Antyodaya of their inspirational leader Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee's vision of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’, and the system of good governance envisioned by revered Atal Ji with development schemes for the last person in the country, said Nitin Nabin.

“Alongside the resolve for a Viksit Bharat that the country is receiving through the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji today, India will continue to move forward and, along with development, will also carry forward its heritage,” stressed the BJP President.

--IANS

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