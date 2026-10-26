Nitin Nabin hails Brahma Kumaris’ 90-year journey; calls for value-based education, drug-free India

Mount Abu (Rajasthan), Oct 26 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party National President Nitin Nabin on Monday addressed a Global Summit organised to mark 90 years of the spiritual leadership of the Brahma Kumaris, describing the institution’s journey as a symbol of Indian culture, spirituality and global welfare.

Speaking at the event in Rajasthan, Nabin said the women-led leadership of the Brahma Kumaris was giving practical shape to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Women-Led Development.

He recalled the contributions of Dadi Prakashmani, Dadi Janki, Dadi Hridaymohini and Dadi Ratanmohini, and said the tradition of women’s leadership in the institution continued to promote global welfare.

Highlighting the need for social reform, Nabin said building a Nasha-Mukt Bharat was essential to safeguard the strength of the youth and secure the nation’s future.

He expressed confidence that the de-addiction campaign launched in collaboration with the Brahma Kumaris under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi would succeed, and hoped that by the time the institution completes 100 years, India would become free from substance abuse.

The BJP President emphasised that service should not remain limited to programmes but must become a way of life. Moving from the spirit of “I” to “We”, he said, strengthens a nation.

He noted that good thoughts become meaningful only when they are translated into action through service and create a positive impact on society.

Nabin said the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 would be realised only when awareness transforms into resolve and resolve is converted into action through public participation.

He stressed the importance of value-based education, service and environmental conservation, stating that these commitments would help India pave the way for global brotherhood and human welfare.

Recalling the institution’s history, he said the journey that began in 1936 had continued despite the tragedy of Partition, and today the Brahma Kumaris operate in more than 140 countries through over 5,000 service centres.

He also referred to the institution’s recent commitments to plant 90 lakh trees, facilitate large-scale blood donation and organise spiritual gatherings across major cities.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, BJP State President Madan Rathore, Rajyogini Mohini Didi, Rajyogi BK Mrityunjay and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

--IANS

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