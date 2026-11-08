Nitin Nabin meets LK Advani at his residence, prays for good health and long life

New Delhi, Nov 8 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Nitin Nabin visited the residence of Bharat Ratna Lal Krishna Advani to personally extend birthday greetings and wishes, as the party patriarch entered his 100th year on Sunday.​

​The BJP chief was accompanied by Union Minister Piyush Goyal and the party’s general secretary, B. L. Santosh, who wished the party veteran good health and a long life; Santosh served as the 7th Deputy Prime Minister from 2002 to 2004.​

Sharing the pictures on his X handle, Nabin said, “From the horrors of Partition to the journey of nation-building, Advani ji’s public life has exemplified the idea of ‘Nation First’ and an unwavering commitment to it.”​

“His life philosophy of ‘Nation First, Party Next, Self Last’ will always remain a source of inspiration for the BJP’s organisational culture and its workers,” he further said.​

Earlier in the day, the BJP celebrated the 99th birthday by organising a puja and havan at the party’s headquarters, which saw a gathering of several party leaders admiring and applauding LK Advani’s contributions to India’s democracy and polity.​

The event, coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Diwali, was organised to commemorate LK Advani’s contributions to the party organisation and the nation, and to celebrate his long public life.​

Addressing the event, Nitin Nabin said, “The life of revered Lal Krishna Advani ji is an inspiring example of nation first, cultural nationalism, and unwavering commitment to ideas. The journey from his historic rath yatra to the construction of the magnificent Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya is a saga of the resolve and struggle of millions of devotees of Lord Ram.”​

Further paying tribute to his Ram Temple movement, he said, “The historic Rath Yatra of Lal Krishna Advani ji gave the Ram Temple movement new direction and energy. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, that dream came true, and today Lord Ram is enshrined in his magnificent abode in Ayodhya.”​

Union Minister Piyush Goyal also recalled LK Advani’s contributions, describing him as an extraordinary figure with unwavering loyalty to the nation, steadfastness in his convictions and dedication to the organisation.​

--IANS

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