Justin Timberlake breaks silence on long-standing speculation on his song ‘What Goes Around... Comes Around’

Los Angeles, Nov 8 (IANS) Hollywood multi-hyphenate Justin Timberlake has set the record straight with regards to the song ‘What Goes Around... Comes Around’. He has dismissed his ex-girlfriend Britney Spears’ claims of her writing the song.

The 45-year-old singer released the track in 2006 and many fans speculated it had been inspired by his 2002 break-up from the ‘Toxic’ singer, who was divorcing Kevin Federline at the time, back in 2002, but he's now explained he wrote the song after talking to a friend about their own relationship breakdown.

Justin recently appeared on Complex's Re-Rank podcast, and said, “Maybe I should dispel a rumour at this point, which has gone around forever, which is like, it’s not a personal story from mine. It’s actually a personal story from a friend’s that I asked permission (to use)”.

He further mentioned, “He was just going through (a break-up) and he was telling me what had happened, and I said, ‘Do you mind if I write about this?’ And I quote, my friend said, ‘Yeah, torch that b****. What goes around comes around’. And I was like, ‘I have to go. Thank you’”.

Justin wrote the song in "damn near 20 minutes" and the track, which had a 10-minute-long music video, "hit on all cylinders" for him. Justin and Britney met on The All-New Mickey Mouse Club as children and began dating in 1999.

In her 2023 memoir ‘The Woman in Me’, Britney slammed her former boyfriend over the music video for his song ‘Cry Me a River’, in which he appeared with a woman who looked like the ‘Criminal’ hitmaker, and argued it made her look like a “harlot who’d broken the heart of America’s golden boy”.

--IANS

aa/