From Bahi-Khata to iPads: Traders blend tradition with technology during Diwali puja

New Delhi, Nov 8 (IANS) Traders across the country celebrated Diwali by worshipping traditional account books alongside iPads, laptops, computers, mobile phones and other digital devices, reflecting the growing adoption of technology in India's trading community while preserving age-old customs.

The initiative, encouraged by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) for several years, highlights the changing face of Indian commerce, where traditional business practices are increasingly making way for digital tools without losing their cultural significance.

On the occasion, traders performed Lakshmi-Ganesh puja at their business establishments across cities, towns and villages, seeking prosperity, business growth and economic well-being.

CAIT also organised a special Diwali puja at the residence of its Secretary General and Chandni Chowk MP Praveen Khandelwal in the national capital. Several prominent trade leaders and representatives of business organisations participated in the ceremony.

Acharya Pandit Pramod Shastri performed the Vedic rituals, while the venue was decorated with flowers, rose petals and earthen lamps. A large artistic depiction of a traditional Indian trader holding a computer symbolised the transformation taking place in the country's business sector.

The idols of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Mahalakshmi were ceremonially anointed with Panchamrit. Traders also worshipped Lord Hanuman, revered as Sankatmochan, as a symbolic expression of their resolve to protect traditional Indian businesses amid the growing influence of global retail corporations following the opening up of the retail sector to foreign direct investment (FDI).

Speaking on the occasion, Khandelwal said Diwali represented a unique confluence of Indian culture, faith, tradition and economic prosperity, describing it as not only an important festival of Sanatan Dharma but also the country's biggest economic celebration.

He said the worship of digital devices alongside traditional account books reflected how Indian traders were embracing modern technology while remaining connected to their cultural roots.

Khandelwal also said Indian-made products witnessed strong demand during this year's Diwali season, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to promote Swadeshi and purchase domestically manufactured goods receiving an encouraging response from consumers.

Earthen lamps, decorative items, textiles, handicrafts, sweets, toys, household products and traditional gifts made in India recorded strong demand, providing support to domestic manufacturers, artisans, small businesses and women entrepreneurs, he added.

Emphasising the importance of the Vocal for Local campaign, Khandelwal said it was gradually emerging as a national economic movement rather than remaining merely a slogan.

He said purchasing Indian-made products helps strengthen domestic manufacturing, generate employment and support local artisans and entrepreneurs, while contributing to the country's economic growth.

--IANS

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