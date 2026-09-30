BJP nervous ahead of 2027 UP polls: SP MP criticises Keshav Maurya over 'Sampnath’ remarks

Lucknow, Sep 30 (IANS) Samajwadi Party (SP) MP, Awadhesh Prasad on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on Uttar Pradesh (UP) Deputy Chief Minister, Keshav Prasad Maurya over his "Sampnath" remarks, alleging that the statement reflected nervousness within the BJP ahead of the 2027 UP Assembly elections.

Maurya had described the SP as “Sampnath” referring to a cobra, as part of a wider rhetorical attack on Opposition parties ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

He also referred to the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) as “Nagnath”, or viper, and the Congress as “Kaliya Nag”, the venomous black serpent from Hindu mythology.

Responding to the remarks, Awadhesh Prasad said that the UP Deputy Chief Minister was nervous about the upcoming elections and claimed that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was even more concerned about the electoral contest.

Speaking to IANS, the SP MP said, “What is Keshav Maurya’s status? He couldn’t even win the Assembly elections in his own constituency. He became Deputy Chief Minister by the grace of politicians. He has no political base of his own. He is nervous about the upcoming elections, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is more nervous than him.”

Commenting on the political situation ahead of the 2027 UP Assembly elections, the SP MP said that voters were not confused about their choice but were instead unhappy with the functioning of the Yogi Adityanath government.

“People are not confused, but rather, they are upset with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s government. They have resolved to remove the BJP and Chief Minister Adityanath. They have also resolved to form a PDA government under the leadership of Akhilesh Yadav in the state. There is no confusion about this,” the SP MP said.

On Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge’s remarks regarding the Election Commission, Awadhesh Prasad said, “Kharge ji is saying this today. Our leader, Akhilesh ji, had said a long ago that the Election Commission was dead and had even sent a shroud for it. These are old statements. We have been saying this consistently, and our leaders have also been saying the same.”

Speaking about the INDIA Bloc and the political circumstances surrounding its meeting, the SP MP said the alliance had been created with an important objective and claimed that the meeting was taking place at a time when the country’s situation was “very poor”.

“Our country’s economic and foreign policies have come under the influence of the United States. As a result, inflation has increased, and farmers and workers are suffering. Students are being fired upon, and lathi charges are being carried out against them,” he said.

“People’s votes are being taken away. Dr B.R. Ambedkar gave millions of Dalits, backward communities, the disadvantaged, minorities and people across the country the right to vote. The BJP wants to take away this right and weaken democracy. Therefore, this meeting is very important and meaningful,” Awadhesh Prasad said.

--IANS

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