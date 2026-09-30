September 30, 2026 6:20 PM हिंदी

'Bigg Boss 16' fame Gori Nagori’s Facebook page hacked, accused demands 2 Lakhs

'Bigg Boss 16' fame Gori Nagori’s Facebook page hacked, accused demands 2 Lakhs

Mumbai, Sep 30 (IANS) 'Bigg Boss 16' contestant and popular Rajasthani dancer Gori Nagori faced a major social media security breach as her official Facebook page was hacked.

Taking the incident seriously, Gori Nagori reached out to the Cyber Crime authorities and even filed a complaint against the accused. She is now waiting for a response from the authorities while they attempt to regain control of the account and find out who is responsible for the incident.

Talking about the incident, Gori Nagori clarified that although she has lost access to one social media page, her identity built through years of hard work remains intact.

She said, “Ek page delete karne se Gori Nagori ko kuch nahi ho sakta. Mera hausla, meri mehnat aur mere fans ka pyaar kisi ek Facebook page se kahin zyada bada hai. Page hack hua hai, meri pehchaan nahi. Main jald hi aur mazbooti ke saath wapas aaungi (Deleting one page can't do anything to Gori Nagori. My courage, my hard work, and my fans' love are way bigger than just one Facebook page. The page got hacked, it's not my identity. I will be back soon, stronger than ever).”

The hacker has allegedly demanded 2 lakhs from her in exchange for returning control of the account.

A text allegedly shared by the accused on WhatsApp read, "Paisa doge toh page vaapis kar dunga, agar page vaapis chaahiye toh bolo. Kisi aur ke zariye page vaapis karwaya toh page dobaara disable kar dunga. Jitni baar vaapis loge, utni baar disable karunga. (If you give money, I'll return the page; if you want the page back, just say so. If you get the page back through someone else, I'll disable the page again. Every time you take it back, I will disable it)."

This latest incident has also once again highlighted the importance of social media security, especially for those in the public eye whose accounts have a massive following.

--IANS

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