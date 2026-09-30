Asian Games: President Murmu congratulates Indian archers, shooters for winning gold medals

New Delhi, Sep 30 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu congratulated India’s compound archery and trap mixed team gold medallists at the Asian Games 2026, lauding Sahil Rajesh Jadhav, Ganesh Maniratnam Thirumuru, Kushal Dalal, Neeru Dhanda and Kynan Chenai for their precision, consistency and teamwork.

She also hailed Indian archery’s clean sweep of gold medals across all three compound team events.

“Heartiest congratulations to Sahil Rajesh Jadhav, Ganesh Maniratnam Thirumuru and Kushal Dalal on winning the Gold Medal in the Compound Men’s Team event at the Asian Games 2026! Completing a clean sweep of Gold across all three Compound Team events, Indian archery has achieved a remarkable feat. Your precision, consistency and teamwork have made this a memorable campaign for India. My best wishes to you for many more achievements ahead,” the President posted on X.

India completed a hat-trick of compound gold medals after the men's team registered a 238-237 comeback win over China in the final.

Earlier in the day, the women's team of Chikitha Taniparthi, Prithika Pradeep and Jyothi Surekha Vennam beat China 238-234 to successfully defend the gold medal, followed by a mixed team gold by Chikitha Taniparthi and Sahil, which also secured an LA 2028 Olympic quota place for India.

In the men's team final, China scored a perfect 60 from their first six arrows, while India posted 58, trailing by two points heading into the second end.

Both teams shot perfect 10s on the six arrows in the End-2. Notably, China appeared to have dropped a point when one arrow was initially marked nine, but after an umpire check while the arrows were being pulled, it was upgraded to 10. China therefore remained perfect with 120, while India trailed 118-120 after two ends.

China finally dropped a point in the third end, while India shot perfect 10s to reduce the deficit to one point after three ends, 178-179.

End 4 saw a dramatic turnaround as China hit eight on the first shot, followed by two 10s, while India shot perfect 10s on their first three shots to take an unassailable one-point lead, as China lost despite hitting perfect 10s on their last three arrows.

“I extend my warmest congratulations to Neeru Dhanda and Kynan Chenai on winning the Gold Medal in the Trap Mixed Team event at the Asian Games 2026. Your remarkable precision and teamwork have made every target count, delivering a memorable triumph for India. My best wishes to both of you for many more successes,” the President posted on X.

India secured gold in the trap mixed team event as Neeru Dhanda and Kynan Chenai got the better of top-seeded Qatar in a tense summit clash, adding another medal to what has been a landmark Asian Games for Indian shooting.

Neeru and Kynan squeezed into the four-team final in fourth place, posting 136 in qualification behind China, Qatar, and Iran. It was far from the dominant form Neeru had shown in her individual events on Tuesday, but the pair's composure under pressure in the knockout stages more than made up for a modest start.

--IANS

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