September 30, 2026 6:22 PM हिंदी

Mouni Roy calls her birthday ‘cathartic’, says ‘This year I know who’s mine’

Mouni Roy

Mumbai, Sep 30 (IANS) Actress Mouni Roy reflected on her birthday celebrations and described the occasion as “cathartic.” She expressed gratitude for the people who have stood by her through the highs and lows.

The ‘Brahmastra’ actress took to Instagram to share glimpses from her birthday celebration, which she spent surrounded by close friends. Alongside the pictures, the actress penned a heartfelt note about friendship, gratitude, and the people she considers her own.

“A little whimsical, a little lost, and happily curious… just like Alice, somewhere between here and Wonderland,” Mouni wrote, describing the mood of her celebrations.

Expressing her gratitude towards her friends, she added, “This birthday felt cathartic, but also this year I know who’s mine & I’m so grateful.”

The ‘Gold’ actress also gave a special shout-out to the friends who have continued to show up for her through both the good and difficult times. She shared pictures with several of her close female friends and two of her male friends, while also mentioning another friend whom she missed during the celebrations.

The actress concluded her note with a message of positivity, writing, “Only love & grace & strength. Om Namah Shivaay.”

The carousel of photos features Mouni Roy celebrating her birthday with her close friends, offering glimpses of the fun-filled gathering and the special moments they shared. In one of the pictures, Mouni Roy looked stylish in a blue dress as she poses against a lush, jungle-like backdrop. The actress confidently posed for the camera, with the scenic greenery adding a striking touch to the frame.

In another picture, the ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ actress could be seen enjoying pool time with her friends. The actress and her girl gang appeared to be having a fun-filled time together, soaking in the relaxed holiday vibe. The actress also flaunted her toned physique in the poolside pictures, while the warm sunset backdrop added to the picturesque setting.

The carousel captured several candid and glamorous moments from Mouni’s birthday celebration, offering a glimpse into the fun, friendship and relaxed moments she enjoyed with her close ones.

Mouni Roy turned 41 on September 28 and marked her birthday with an intimate getaway to Goa, where she celebrated the special occasion surrounded by her close friends.

--IANS

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