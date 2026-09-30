September 30, 2026 6:21 PM हिंदी

Coimbatore could host nearly 200 GCCs by 2032 on strong talent base: Report

Coimbatore eyes nearly 200 GCCs by 2032 on strong talent base: Report

New Delhi, Sep 30 (IANS) Coimbatore has the potential to increase its number of Global Capability Centres (GCCs) from more than 75 currently to nearly 200 by 2032, a report said on Wednesday.

According to a joint report by EY and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), the city can attract around 125 additional GCCs over the next six years by leveraging its engineering talent, industrial base, workforce stability and growing innovation ecosystem.

Coimbatore has a population of 3.8 million, a technology workforce of over 300,000 professionals, 137 engineering colleges and more than 30,000 STEM graduates entering the workforce every year, it added.

The report has outlined a five-pillar ‘5R Growth Framework’ to support the city's GCC ambitions which focuses on attracting companies looking to expand beyond major metro hubs, building on existing GCC success stories, encouraging regional enterprises to establish capability centres, developing specialised engineering and innovation capabilities and helping existing GCCs scale up operations.

Manoj Marwah, Partner and GCC Markets Leader at EY India, said Coimbatore has moved beyond the traditional definition of a tier-two city and has already demonstrated its ability to support large-scale GCC operations.

He noted that some GCCs in the city have grown to more than 1,000 employees, highlighting its potential to handle larger and more complex global mandates.

V Noushad, Chairman of CII Coimbatore Zone and Managing Director of Walkaroo International Pvt Ltd, said global companies are increasingly looking beyond traditional metro cities for talent, resilience and specialised capabilities.

He said Coimbatore is well positioned to play a bigger role in India's GCC growth story and that the report's framework offers a practical roadmap for creating a globally competitive ecosystem.

Factors such as lower employee attrition, strong educational institutions, competitive office rentals and supportive state government policies could further support the city's GCC expansion plans, the report said.

--IANS

ag/

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