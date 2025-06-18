June 18, 2025 9:29 PM हिंदी

BJP MLA’s wife Aishwarya Raj wins Mrs Bihar 2025 title

Patna, June 18 (IANS) Aishwarya Raj, wife of Tarari BJP MLA Vishal Prashant, has captured public attention by winning the prestigious title of Mrs Bihar 2025.

In her very first attempt at a beauty pageant, Aishwarya made history by securing the crown, emerging victorious among 14 finalists in a fiercely competitive contest.

Her achievement has stirred discussions across both political and cultural circles in the state.

“Becoming Mrs. Bihar is a proud moment for me and my family. Everyone supported me wholeheartedly, and this journey has been a true learning experience. Every member of my family expressed happiness over this achievement,” Aishwarya told IANS.

Aishwarya Raj revealed that the pageant featured participants from across the state.

Following auditions, 14 contestants made it to the final round, out of which eight were shortlisted.

She not only won the crown but also bagged the ‘Miss Best Catwalk’ title and secured the second runner-up position overall.

Aishwarya’s journey stands out for its diversity. “Modelling was never my primary goal,” she said.

“I have a strong academic background and have always been active in sports,” She said.

She completed her 12th from Kendriya Vidyalaya, graduated from Delhi University, and holds a Master’s degree.

“For the future, I just want to continue doing meaningful work in any field I enter,” she added.

Aishwarya Raj is not new to the world of politics. She is the daughter-in-law of former Bahubali MLA Sunil Pandey and is married to Vishal Prashant, the current BJP MLA from the Tarari constituency in Bhojpur district.

