April 14, 2026 5:52 PM हिंदी

TN polls: BJP manifesto promises Rs 2000 for women, 3 free LPG cylinders, tough anti-drug measures

TN polls: BJP manifesto promises Rs 2000 for women, 3 free LPG cylinders, tough anti-drug measures

Chennai, April 14 (IANS) Union Minister J.P. Nadda on Tuesday unveiled the Bharatiya Janata Party’s manifesto for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, outlining an expansive welfare and development agenda with a strong focus on women, household finances, infrastructure and law enforcement.

Positioning itself as an alternative to the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam government, the BJP criticised rising inflation and the cost of living, while promising direct financial support to families.

A key highlight is a monthly assistance of Rs 2,000 for women heads of households, along with a one-time grant of Rs 10,000 to every household to ease economic pressures.

The party also pledged three free LPG cylinders annually during major festivals, including Pongal, Tamil Puthandu and Deepavali.

Women’s welfare and entrepreneurship form a central pillar of the manifesto. The BJP has promised interest-free loans of up to Rs 50 lakh for women-led manufacturing units and a 20 per cent procurement quota for women-owned enterprises. Additional incentives include a Rs 25,000 subsidy for e-scooters and financial support for gig workers, including insurance cover up to Rs 10 lakh and monthly fuel or EV charging assistance.

On law and order, the party has proposed a stringent anti-drug framework, including the creation of a Tamil Nadu Drug Eradication Department with a dedicated intelligence wing, helplines and fast-track courts.

Measures such as zero-FIR registration, enhanced CCTV coverage in public transport and institutions, and stronger utilisation of the Nirbhaya Fund have also been promised to improve safety, particularly for women and children.

Infrastructure development is another major focus area. The manifesto proposes high-speed rail corridors connecting Chennai with Bengaluru and Hyderabad, regional rapid transit systems in western Tamil Nadu, and expanded semi-urban rail networks.

It also includes plans for sleeper Vande Bharat trains linking Chennai to major metros.

In healthcare, the BJP has promised free annual doorstep check-ups for senior citizens, expanded trauma care facilities and increased support for rare disease treatment.

Education and employment initiatives include interest-free loans for students, district-level coaching centres and the creation of one lakh government jobs.

The manifesto also outlines plans for desalination expansion, industrial parks, skill universities and pilgrimage tourism initiatives, aiming to combine welfare with long-term economic growth.

--IANS

aal/dpb

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