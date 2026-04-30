April 30, 2026 3:01 PM हिंदी

BJP leader urges MEA to help elderly Sikh couples stranded in Tehran

BJP leader urges MEA to help elderly Sikh couples stranded in Tehran

New Delhi, April 30 (IANS) BJP national spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill on Thursday called on the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to step in and facilitate the return of elderly Sikh couples who are currently stranded at a gurudwara in Tehran.

In his appeal addressed to the ministry and External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar, Shergill sought urgent intervention to ensure that the Sikh families are allowed to board a May 5 flight operated by Mahan Air to India.

He pointed out that the airline is insisting on permission from the Government of India before allowing them to travel.

“Request MEA to assist few elderly Iranian Sikh couples who are stranded in Gurudwara Saab, Tehran, Iran. An aircraft operated by Mahaan Airways is scheduled to operate from Tehran to India on 5th May, but the Airline is refusing to take them on board without the permission of GOI,” Shergill said in a post on X.

“Requesting S. Jaishankar ji to kindly intervene and assist the Sikh families,” he added.

Iran is home to a small Sikh population, estimated at around 60 to 100 families, with a historic gurudwara located in Tehran.

These restrictions on flights, including denial of boarding in some cases, have emerged due to regional tensions following US-Israel strikes on Iran, with airlines prioritising cargo operations or travel for their own nationals.

Amid the evolving situation in West Asia, the Indian government is assisting all the stranded Indians in the Gulf region to bring them back home safely.

Earlier on Saturday, the government stated that approximately 12.65 lakh passengers have travelled from the Gulf and West Asia region to India since February 28.

The Ministry of External Affairs said it is closely monitoring developments, keeping a strong focus on the safety, security and welfare of Indian nationals in the region.

Indian missions across the Gulf and West Asian countries are operating round-the-clock helplines and are actively assisting citizens while maintaining continuous engagement with local authorities.

The government has also been issuing regular advisories to keep Indians informed about changing local regulations, travel updates and the availability of consular services.

Officials said missions are in touch with Indian community groups, companies and professional bodies to ensure timely assistance reaches those in need. Flight connectivity between India and the region is gradually improving, with additional services being introduced in a phased manner.

The government has advised Indian nationals to avoid travelling to Iran and has urged those currently in the country to leave via land borders. The Indian Embassy in Tehran has already facilitated the departure of more than 2,400 Indians as part of ongoing efforts to ensure their safety.

--IANS

sd/dpb

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