Amrita Rao calls Farah Khan ‘way ahead of her time’ as ‘Main Hoon Na’ turns 22: Flms like these aren’t made anymore

Mumbai, April 30 (IANS) Actress Amrita Rao turned nostalgic as her cult film Main Hoon Na, completed 22 years on the 30th of April.

The actress heaping praise on Main Hoon Na director Farah Khan, called her “way ahead of her time.”

Sharing a heartfelt note, Rao reflected on the film’s enduring charm, memorable music and iconic characters, adding that “they don’t make films like these anymore.”

She wrote, “MAIN HOON NA Anniversary Today. One more ‘Cult’ film in my Kitty That seems to grow only bigger with time.”

She added, “Farah Khan my Jhansi ki Rani Director all I can say is SHE IS FAAAR'ah Ahead Of Her Time !! Be the costumes, the hairstyles, envisioning the One take song Chale Jaise Hawayen, and all the songs of Main Hoon Na..really they don't make them any more !! They don't make them anymore! (sic)”

He added, “The humour, the scenes, characters like Percy, the Spitting Professor in Satish Shah Ji, Bindu ji playing the teacher flirting with Major Ram!”

Amrita further wrote, “Main Hoon Na will always be Main Hoon Na a film that we all grew up watching that holds the special place in our heart.”

“Today on Main Hoon Na Anniversary, send this Reel to someone who holds a special place in your heart and tell them - MAIN HOON NA,” she concluded.

For the uninitiated, Amrita Rao played the fearless, blunt yet kind Sanjana in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer.

The movie’s soundtrack continues to be one of its biggest strengths of the movie, with songs like “Tumse Milke,” “Chale Jaise Hawaayein,” “Gori Gori,” and the title track becoming chartbusters.

From its action sequences to dance choreographies and cinematography, Main Hoon Na received great reviews for it all.

The movie along with Amrita Rao also starred Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita Sen, Zayed Khan, Bindu, late Satish Shah, Boman Irani, and Naseeruddin Shah.

Actor Suniel Shetty essayed the role of a the negative character.

Released in 2004, Main Hoon Na marked Farah Khan’s directorial debut, after being a phenomenal choreographer, and went on to become a massive box office success.

–IANS

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