BJP leader Kirit Somaiya seeks travel restrictions on actor Imran Khan amid ongoing probe in a protest

Mumbai, Oct 13 (IANS) BJP leader and former MP Kirit Somaiya has approached the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and immigration authorities, urging them to issue a Look Out Circular (LOC) against actor Imran Khan.

He has also requested that the actor be barred from leaving the country until an inquiry into his complaint and the investigation into a Mumbai police case are completed.

In a letter dated October 13 to Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Somaiya called on the Ministry of Home Affairs to issue directions preventing Khan from travelling abroad under the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025. He also asked the Bureau of Immigration to issue an LOC against the actor and notify the police should he attempt to leave India.

The move comes after a protest at Mumbai’s August Kranti Maidan on October 10 where demonstrators demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. In his letter, Somaiya claimed that the gathering had taken place without the necessary permission. He further alleged that Khan had attended and participated in the protest before Mumbai Police detained him at the venue.

According to the letter, Gamdevi Police Station registered an FIR, numbered 813 of 2026, in connection with the incident, with Khan named in the case. Somaiya also stated that he had not received a copy of the FIR.

Somaiya claimed in his letter that Khan is a US citizen and reportedly holds an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card. He urged the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Bureau of Immigration to assess whether the actor’s participation in the protest calls for action under Section 7D of the Citizenship Act, 1955, and the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025.

Somaiya also took to X to share a copy of the letter addressed to the Union Home Secretary, detailing his request for a Look Out Circular against actor Imran Khan. Sharing the same, he wrote, “Requested Immigration Home Ministry to issue a LOC ( look out circular) against #ImranKhan to NOT to leave India.”

Somaiya has further urged the Bureau of Immigration to alert Gamdevi Police Station if Khan attempts to travel outside India. He has also sought a written update from the concerned authorities on the steps taken in response to his request.

Actor Imran Khan was detained by Mumbai Police on October 10 while attending a demonstration at August Kranti Maidan. He had joined a protest organized by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), which called for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

--IANS

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