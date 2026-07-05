BJP gears up for 2027 UP polls: Nitin Nabin charts roadmap for thumping victory

Lucknow, July 4 (IANS) In a significant organisational push ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Nitin Nabin addressed a high-level MP-MLA meeting in Lucknow on Saturday.

The meeting, held in his presence and conducted by National General Secretary (Organisation) B.L. Santhosh, focused on strengthening the party's grassroots machinery, ideological consolidation, and the formulation of a concrete action plan to secure a decisive mandate in the state.

The meeting witnessed the participation of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Ministers K.P. Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, State President M.P. Chaudhary, along with senior party office-bearers, Members of Parliament, and Members of Legislative Assembly. The gathering served as a crucial platform for reviewing organisational matters and aligning public representatives with the party's vision for sustained governance and development.

Parliamentarian and former Union Minister of State for Culture and Tourism Mahesh Sharma shared details of the meeting on his X handle, saying he participated in the 'MP-MLA Meeting' organised in the presence of the National President and National General Secretary (Organisation) B.L. Santhosh.

He wrote that he took part in a detailed discussion on organisational matters and the upcoming action plan.

Minister Dayashankar Singh, briefing media after the meeting, highlighted the key takeaways. He said they all received an address from the National President, who guided them on expanding the party and further strengthening its ideology. S

ingh added that Nabin also gave them the election mantra for winning 2027 with a thumping majority and directed all public representatives to spend more time in their constituencies.

Echoing the spirit of unity, Minister Dharampal Singh emphasised collective effort, stating that everyone was directed to work together: the party, the organisation, and the government.

Union Minister S.P. Singh Baghel described the session as highly motivating. He said they got to hear an inspiring, leadership-oriented address from the National President and the Chief Minister on boosting morale in connection with election preparations, adding that all of them had benefited from it.

BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj highlighted the strategic importance of Uttar Pradesh, noting that the path to a developed India runs through it, and that is why winning the 2027 election is crucial.

Minister Danish Azad expressed confidence in the leadership. He said a meeting was organised today on the arrival of the National President in Lucknow, during which Nabin provided guidance on many subjects.

Azad added that under the leadership of the National President, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the Chief Minister, they will contest the 2027 elections and, after winning with a historic mandate, continue to take forward the development of Uttar Pradesh.

BJP MP Jagdambika Pal said that their government will return to power in the state in 2027.

Senior BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi, while acknowledging the significance of Nabin's visit, said that their party president has come to Uttar Pradesh for the first time, and since elections are near in Uttar Pradesh, they will keep working according to their party's principles and policies, and continue to move forward with full dedication and integrity.

The meeting comes at a pivotal time as the BJP aims to consolidate its organisational strength across the state's diverse regions.

Sources indicate that discussions focused on booth-level management, expanding outreach to various social groups, effective implementation of central and state government welfare schemes, and countering opposition narratives through robust ideological messaging.

Party leaders were urged to enhance their visibility and engagement in their respective constituencies, ensuring seamless coordination between elected representatives, party workers, and government machinery.

The emphasis on "working together" reflects the BJP's strategy of presenting a unified front, blending governance achievements with organisational vigour, to replicate and surpass its previous electoral successes.

--IANS

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