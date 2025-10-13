BJP finalises candidates for Bihar elections; first list likely to be released today

New Delhi, Oct 13 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Central Election Committee meeting on the Bihar Assembly elections has concluded, with most of the party's candidates finalised.

According to sources, no further Central Election Committee meetings will be held.

During the meeting, it was decided that sitting MLAs facing public dissatisfaction may be denied tickets, and several young faces could be given a chance this time.

The BJP's first list of candidates is expected to be released on Monday.

Sources say that the NDA alliance is united, with all alliance partners satisfied with the seat-sharing arrangement.

Reports suggest that Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) President Jitan Ram Manjhi is content with the seat-sharing arrangement -- his son has been assured a key portfolio in the Bihar government, while Manjhi himself is being considered for a major Ministry at the Centre.

Similarly, Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) Chief Upendra Kushwaha, despite his earlier electoral loss, was nominated to the Rajya Sabha and will continue to receive political support from the NDA.

In contrast, the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) continues to grapple with internal rifts, which have now become visible in public.

The Central Election Committee meeting was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President J.P. Nadda, Sudha Yadav, Vinod Tawde, BS Yediyurappa, Dinesh Jaiswal, Laxman, Nityanand Rai, CR Patil, Dharmendra Pradhan, and Iqbal Singh Lalpura.

Sources also said that discussions were also held on the NDA's campaign strategy, outreach plans, and Prime Minister Modi's upcoming rallies in Bihar.

On Sunday, Bihar BJP Election In-charge Dharmendra Pradhan announced the NDA's seat-sharing arrangement on social media platform X.

Under the seat-sharing agreement, both the BJP and Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-United will contest 101 seats each, while Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) has been allotted 29 seats. Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM and Upendra Kushwaha's RLM will contest six seats each.

