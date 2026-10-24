BJP demands probe into 'Free Kashmir' slogans at Jamia Millia Islamia; Oppn parties also call for investigation

New Delhi, Oct 24 (IANS) The controversy over 'Free Kashmir' slogans written on the walls of Jamia Millia Islamia intensified on Saturday, with BJP leaders demanding an investigation and strict action against those responsible. Opposition leaders also called for a probe, while emphasising that Kashmir is an integral part of India.

Speaking to IANS, Bihar Minister Ram Kripal Yadav described the slogans as objectionable and alleged that they reflected a separatist mindset.

“These slogans are certainly objectionable. These are the same people who belong to the gang that wants to divide the country. Only people with such a mindset can write such things. The university will investigate the matter and take strict action against anyone found involved,” he said.

Bihar BJP President, Sanjay Saraogi, also criticised the slogans, asserting that Kashmir was an inseparable part of India.

“Kashmir is an integral and inseparable part of India and will remain so forever. Writing ‘Free Kashmir’ and slogans supporting riot accused Sharjeel Imam on the university walls proves that some anti-national elements are trying to promote separatism under the guise of students,” he said.

Congress leader Udit Raj called for an investigation to establish who was responsible for writing the slogans. He also demanded that the university administration's accountability be examined.

“There should be an investigation, and the government should investigate who wrote them. The Vice-Chancellor is also an RSS supporter and a BJP supporter, so the Vice-Chancellor’s responsibility should be fixed,” he said.

Udit Raj suggested that the Intelligence Bureau (IB) should investigate the matter, adding that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) could also be involved if the circumstances warranted it.

Samajwadi Party spokesperson Ashutosh Verma said the controversy surrounding the slogans should be examined separately from the students' demand for the restoration of the university's student union.

"I will look at these two issues separately. While the BJP may constantly claim anti-nationalism, the issue is something else. Student union elections at Jamia Millia Islamia have been continuously banned. The student union wants to ensure that students' voices are not suppressed. The student union has previously held strong positions on issues related to the mess, the hostels, and the fee structure. Therefore, we believe that student union elections should be held there, and we support it.

"Regarding the term 'Free Kashmir,' even if someone from the INDIA Bloc uses it right now, it is not correct. Kashmir is, has been, and will remain an integral part of India," Ashutosh Verma said.

Ashutosh Verma further said that there is no mention of 'free' in this.

"There is no mention of 'free' in this. Those who are spreading this rumour are simply members of the Bharatiya Janata Party, trying to portray the INDIA Bloc as being aligned with anti-India forces, which is not true. So, when you fact-check, you'll find a different story. The Bharatiya Janata Party is an expert in creating this kind of narrative," he said.

Meanwhile, students at Jamia Millia Islamia are continuing an indefinite hunger strike and protest demanding the restoration of the Jamia Millia Islamia Students' Union (JMISU) and the holding of student union elections.

Speaking to IANS, a protesting student said Saturday marked the 13th day of their hunger strike, adding that their demand for the restoration of the student union remained unchanged.

The student claimed that the union had been neglected for nearly 20 years and that no elections had been held on campus since 2006.

“Restoring the student union is essential on campus because it is our democratic right,” the student said, adding that several political leaders had visited the protesters.

The student emphasised that the agitation was not directed against any particular political party but was focussed on securing the restoration of the union. The protesters, the student added, remained open to anyone willing to support their demand.

--IANS

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