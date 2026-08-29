August 29, 2026 5:15 PM हिंदी

BJP, Congress spar over Penguin India’s decision not to publish Sonia Gandhi's book

BJP, Congress spar over Penguin India’s decision not to publish Sonia Gandhi book

New Delhi, Aug 29 (IANS) A political controversy has erupted over Penguin India’s decision not to publish Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi's memoir, with BJP leaders dismissing allegations of government interference and a Congress MP claiming that the publisher may have faced "backdoor" pressure from the Centre.

Reacting to the issue in Jaipur, Rajasthan, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said the disagreement appeared to be between the author and the publisher and should not be politicised.

“There is some kind of disagreement between the author and the publisher. The publisher has their own prerogative, and the author has their own viewpoint. Instead of bringing it into politics, they could have found another publisher. What is the need to bring the Government of India into this?” Shekhawat said.

In Patna, Bihar Minister Ram Kripal Yadav also said the government had no role in the matter. “A book has been written on the biography of Madam Sonia ji, but it has not been published. The government has nothing to do with it. If the publisher is not publishing it, then the matter concerns the Congress party, the people who wrote the biography and the publishing house. The government has no interference in it,” he said.

BJP leader T.R. Srinivas, speaking in Hyderabad, said the book, titled 'Belonging: A Journey of Love', had generated a major controversy. He questioned the timing of the decision and alleged that the book contained selective references to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the RSS and China.

“The timing looks political, non-literary,” Srinivas said, alleging that Penguin had objected because “anytime when you publish a book, it has to be factual.”

BJP National Vice President, M. Nagaraja, however, struck a more cautious note. “Regarding Sonia Gandhi's autobiography, Penguin has already said that they are not publishing it. We have not seen or read the book, so it is too early to comment on it,” he said.

Congress MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh, meanwhile, claimed that the publisher could have faced government pressure. “This is absolutely wrong. No publisher can put pressure on an author. An author has their own views and experiences, which they write about in their book. There must have been pressure from the government on the publisher through the backdoor,” he said.

Earlier on Friday Penguin Random House India announced that it will not publish Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s much-awaited autobiography,' Belonging: A Journey of Love'.

“Any suggestion that Penguin Random House India decided not to publish ‘Belonging’ because the author declined editorial changes does not accurately reflect the circumstances,” the publisher said in a statement.

The publisher also defended its editorial process, saying, “As a publisher, it is both our prerogative and our responsibility to fact-check and provide authors with recommendations that are in the best interests of their books.”

--IANS

rs/rad

LATEST NEWS

'PM Modi's visit will add new momentum to India-Uzbekistan friendship'

'PM Modi's visit will add new momentum to India-Uzbekistan friendship'

India’s DPI becomes global model for inclusive growth: Report

India’s DPI becomes global model for inclusive growth: Report

GST 2.0: Six key reforms that could shape the second decade of tax regime

GST 2.0: Six key reforms that could shape the second decade of tax regime

Liverpool agree deal worth up to GBP 123mn for Barcola from PSG: Report

Liverpool agree deal worth up to GBP 123mn for Barcola from PSG: Report

Kush Maini completes two-day Alpine F1 test ahead of F2 return in Monza (Credit: Alpine F1 Team/X)

Kush Maini completes two-day Alpine F1 test ahead of F2 return in Monza

Mecca agreement lacks binding political ideology: Report flags deep contradictions in trilateral pact

Mecca agreement lacks binding political ideology: Report flags deep contradictions in trilateral pact

DPL 2026: ‘Glad performance came when team needed it most,’ says Jonty Sidhu (Credit: DPL)

DPL 2026: ‘Glad performance came when team needed it most,’ says Jonty Sidhu

Neo-JMB group resurfaces in Bangladesh, raising fresh terror threat (File image)

Neo-JMB group resurfaces in Bangladesh, raising fresh terror threat

Union Bank to challenge NCLT approval of Subhash Chandra insolvency plan

Union Bank to challenge NCLT approval of Subhash Chandra insolvency plan

Families put up posters outside Kathmandu hospital in hope of finding their loved ones

Families put up posters outside Kathmandu hospital in hope of finding their loved ones