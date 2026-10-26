October 26, 2026 10:28 PM हिंदी

BJP chief Nitin Nabin’s two-day Goa visit to focus on party strategy and election preparations

BJP chief Nitin Nabin’s two-day Goa visit to focus on party strategy and election preparations (Photo: @NitinNabin/X)

New Delhi/Panaji, Oct 26 (IANS) BJP National President Nitin Nabin will undertake a two-day visit to Goa on October 27 and 28. During this visit, the BJP chief will be holding a series of meetings with senior party leaders, elected representatives, office-bearers at various levels and youth.

The visit assumes significance as it is taking place ahead of the state Assembly elections expected in early 2027.

The BJP president will arrive in Goa at 2:30 PM on October 27. He will then address the party’s State Executive Committee at Atal Bhavan, the BJP’s state headquarters, at 3:50 PM, said a press release issued on Monday.

Nitin Nabin will subsequently participate in a strategic meeting with the state’s Members of Parliament (MPs), MLAs and ministers at Hotel Taj Vivanta in Panaji. A meeting of the Goa BJP Core Committee is also scheduled for the day, with discussions expected to focus on organisational priorities and preparations for upcoming party programmes.

On October 28, Nabin will visit the Shree Mahalaxmi Temple in Panaji in the morning to offer prayers and perform puja.

He will then reach Atal Bhavan at 9:45 AM to participate in the Yuva Samvad programme, where he will interact with young people, the release said.

The visit assumes significance as Goa prepares for its next Assembly elections, expected in early 2027.

The BJP’s meetings with state leaders and elected representatives are expected to focus on organisational coordination, campaign planning and preparations for the electoral contest, said party leaders.

The discussions will bring together the party’s central leadership and its Goa unit at a time when political parties are gearing up for the forthcoming elections.

The interaction with youth will also form part of Nabin’s scheduled organisational engagements during the two-day visit.

The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the official schedule for the Goa Assembly elections.

--IANS

brt/dan

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