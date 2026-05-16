May 16, 2026 8:46 PM हिंदी

BJP chief Nitin Nabin to hold key meetings in Bhubaneswar and Puri

Patna: BJP National President Nitin Nabin speaks during the concluding programme of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's 'Samriddhi Yatra' in Patna on Thursday, March 26, 2026. (Photo: IANS/X/@NitinNabin)

New Delhi, May 16 (IANS) BJP National President Nitin Nabin is set to undertake a significant two-day organisational visit to Odisha beginning May 17.

The visit is aimed at strengthening the party’s organisational framework and energising grassroots workers across the state.

According to the party's press release, the visit will feature a series of high-level meetings, training programmes, and strategic discussions with senior BJP leaders and office-bearers in Bhubaneswar and Puri.

The tour is being viewed as a major initiative to review ongoing party activities and chart the future course of the BJP in Odisha.

The BJP chief is scheduled to arrive at Biju Patnaik International Airport at 10:30 PM on Sunday.

On Monday, 18 May, Nitin Nabin will begin his official engagements with a meeting of the State Core Committee at 8:30 AM at the BJP State Office in Bhubaneswar, says the release.

Later in the morning, at 10:30 AM, the BJP National President will inaugurate the Bhubaneswar District Prashikshan Varg Exhibition at the AIPH Campus near Cohen International School and Swasti Institute of Management & Social Studies (SIMSS).

In the afternoon, Nabin will travel to Puri and offer prayers at the sacred Jagannath Temple at 1:15 PM. Following the temple visit, he will partake in the revered ‘Mahaprasad’ at the residence of Sambit Patra at 2:00 PM.

After returning to Bhubaneswar, the BJP leader will hold a meeting with State Office Bearers and Morcha Presidents at 4:00 PM at the BJP State Office. The day’s engagements will conclude with an important meeting involving members of the Odisha Council of Ministers at 6:00 PM.

Meanwhile, the party leaders believe the visit will provide renewed momentum to the BJP’s organisational activities in Odisha and further strengthen coordination between the party leadership and grassroots karyakartas ahead of upcoming political and developmental initiatives.

--IANS

brt/dan

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Patna: BJP National President Nitin Nabin speaks during the concluding programme of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's 'Samriddhi Yatra' in Patna on Thursday, March 26, 2026. (Photo: IANS/X/@NitinNabin)

BJP chief Nitin Nabin to hold key meetings in Bhubaneswar and Puri