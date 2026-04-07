BJP chief in parleys with state CMs, state heads and seniors over Women Reservation Act

New Delhi, April 7 (IANS) BJP President Nitin Nabin convened a crucial virtual meeting with Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states, state unit presidents, and senior national office-bearers to strategise the effective rollout and public awareness of the ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam’ (Women's Reservation Act).

The deliberations centred on amendments aimed at facilitating the early implementation of 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies, potentially from the 2029 general elections.

Participants discussed robust outreach programmes, particularly targeting women at the grassroots level across states. The focus was on educating women about how the legislation would enhance their political representation, decision-making roles, and overall empowerment in governance.

Strategies included door-to-door campaigns, women-centric seminars, digital dissemination, and community meetings to highlight the transformative potential of the Act, which reserves one-third of seats for women, including in constituencies reserved for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

The BJP is gearing up to launch a nationwide campaign to popularise these amendments. This initiative aligns with the party's broader commitment to women's empowerment under the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Recent developments, including a proposed special Parliament session on April 16-18, 2026, are expected to deliberate on constitutional tweaks to expedite the reservation's rollout, possibly by adjusting delimitation processes linked to the upcoming Census.

In a related development on Monday, Nitin Nabin chaired a meeting at the BJP headquarters with senior party leaders. The gathering reviewed preparations for nationwide programmes to observe Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14, emphasising Dr BR Ambedkar's contributions to social justice, equality, and the Indian Constitution.

Plans include seminars, rallies, and outreach events to honour the architect of the Constitution and reinforce the party's dedication to inclusive development. These back-to-back meetings underscore the BJP's proactive approach in strengthening organisational coordination and advancing key legislative and social agendas.

By focusing on women's political empowerment through the ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam’ and commemorating Ambedkar's legacy, the party aims to connect with diverse sections of society ahead of future electoral battles.

The party leadership has emphasised consensus-building and effective ground-level execution to translate policy into tangible benefits for women and marginalised communities. The virtual meeting was overwhelmed with enthusiastic participants and leaders sharing state-specific insights on awareness drives.

Experts believe such campaigns could significantly boost women's political participation, fostering a more representative democracy.

The BJP's efforts reflect its ongoing narrative of ‘Nari Shakti’ as a cornerstone of national progress, positioning the party as a champion of gender equity and constitutional values.

--IANS

sktr/uk