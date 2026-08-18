BJP appoints Vinod Tawde as UP in-charge, steps up preparations for 2027 Assembly polls

Lucknow, Aug 18 (IANS) BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde was on Tuesday appointed as the party's in-charge for Uttar Pradesh, as the preparations for the crucial 2027 Assembly elections intensify.

Additionally, Jagdish Ishwarbhai Patel has been appointed as the party's co-in-charge for Uttar Pradesh.

The appointments come as the BJP steps up its organisational preparations in Uttar Pradesh, with a focus on strengthening its social and caste equations ahead of the Assembly elections.

The party has also been expanding representation of non-Yadav Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and minority leaders from the state in its national organisational structure as part of its broader strategy to consolidate its support base.

Tawde's appointment is significant given his extensive organisational and electoral experience across several states and his role in managing key assignments for the BJP and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The BJP leadership has cited his track record in organisational management, alliance coordination and election strategy as one of the key reasons for entrusting him with responsibility for Uttar Pradesh.

Tawde has served as the election in-charge for NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu during the 2022 Presidential election. He coordinated meetings across states and worked with the NDA allies to build support for her candidature.

He was subsequently given charge of coordinating the NDA's campaign for C.P. Radhakrishnan in the 2025 Vice-Presidential election, where he was responsible for coordination with alliance partners and supporting parties.

His organisational assignments have included Haryana, where he was appointed state in-charge in 2020 and played a key role in strengthening the party organisation.

Tawde was entrusted with responsibility for Bihar in 2022 and emerged as one of the BJP's key strategists in the state. The BJP credits his strategic role in the political developments of 2023 that resulted in the replacement of the RJD-JD(U) government with an NDA government.

Under his organisational guidance, the NDA displayed a strong performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Bihar and subsequently registered a major victory in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections.

--IANS

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