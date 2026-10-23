October 23, 2026 10:58 PM हिंदी

BJP accuses AAP of diversionary tactics over SIR proposal in Punjab Assembly

BJP accuses AAP of diversionary tactics over SIR proposal in Punjab Assembly

New Delhi, Oct 23 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party national media co-in-charge and national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari on Friday strongly criticised the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab for passing a proposal against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state Assembly, terming it a return to diversionary tactics.

In a video and statement posted on his X handle, Bhandari pointed out that on October 13, all political parties, including the AAP and the Congress, had welcomed the SIR exercise during which nearly 13 lakh names were removed from the electoral rolls. He questioned the sudden change in the AAP’s stand, asking how the same party that had earlier supported the revision process could now oppose it in the Assembly.

Bhandari alleged that the AAP was resorting to such moves after being cornered on serious issues of drugs, corruption and lawlessness in Punjab. He said the people of the state could clearly see through the party’s “fake drama” and attempts to deflect attention from its governance failures.

Referring to a recent judicial observation, the BJP spokesperson recalled that the Supreme Court had set aside elections in 50 wards in Punjab and had effectively called out the AAP, describing its actions as those of “Loktantra Ke Dakait” (robbers of democracy). He said this judicial indictment further exposed the party’s approach towards democratic processes.

Bhandari remarked that the AAP’s latest move amounted to the party fact-checking itself, given its earlier endorsement of the SIR. He asserted that such contradictory positions only strengthened the public perception that the ruling party in Punjab was more interested in political theatrics than addressing the real concerns of the people.

The BJP leader maintained that the SIR was a necessary exercise to cleanse electoral rolls and ensure free and fair elections. He accused the AAP of opposing it only when it suited its political narrative, while earlier welcoming the removal of large numbers of ineligible voters.

Bhandari said that the people of Punjab were watching the developments closely and would not be misled by what he described as the AAP’s repeated attempts to divert attention from its failures on the ground.

--IANS

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