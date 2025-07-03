BJP-AAP ties like ‘husband-wife’, not BJP-Congress: Rajendra Pal Gautam fires back at Kejriwal

New Delhi, July 3 (IANS) In a sharp counterattack, Congress' Scheduled Castes Department Chairman Rajendra Pal Gautam hit out at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday, claiming that it is the BJP and the AAP that share a "husband-wife relationship", not his party and the BJP.

His comments came in response to Kejriwal’s recent remarks during a party membership drive in Ahmedabad, where the former Delhi Chief Minister accused both the Congress and the BJP of secretly working in tandem. Kejriwal had provocatively compared the relationship between the two national parties to a romantic partnership that hides in the shadows.

"What is the relationship between the Congress and BJP? Is it like brother and sister or husband and wife? It’s a lovers’ relationship," Kejriwal said, claiming the two parties meet in secret, away from public scrutiny, and have long been complicit in corruption.

Gautam, formerly an AAP minister in Delhi before joining Congress, hit back strongly.

Speaking to IANS, Gautam said: "Kejriwal should remember the 2011 anti-corruption movement. Was it really a people’s protest or an RSS-orchestrated conspiracy to destroy the Congress."

He alleged that AAP was born from a manufactured narrative of corruption against the Congress-led UPA government, citing high-profile cases like the 2G Spectrum and Commonwealth Games scams.

"They created a false perception through non-stop protests and media trials. But what was the outcome? The courts ruled there was no corruption, and the CBI filed closure reports," Gautam said.

He also questioned AAP’s own track record on corruption and governance.

“What happened to the Jan Lokpal Bill? They couldn't even pass it in the Delhi Assembly and ran away from power in 49 days. The President’s Rule had to be imposed. And now, they’re silent on corruption and black money.”

Referring to Kejriwal’s remarks, he added: "Today, AAP and BJP are like husband and wife. They work together behind the scenes but keep blaming Congress. The truth is finally coming out."

In a blistering critique, he concluded that AAP has abandoned its ideals and now serves as a political ally to the very party it once claimed to oppose.

Gautam also responded to recent developments in Uttar Pradesh, where AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi criticised the state administration for allowing vigilante groups to harass hotel staff during the Kanwar Yatra.

"Why should someone reveal their caste or religion to do business? The BJP showers petals on Kanwariyas, but does nothing for Dalits. Their double standards won’t last,” Gautam said.

He also dismissed allegations in the National Herald case, where the Enforcement Directorate (ED) reportedly linked the Gandhi family to a Rs 2,000 crore fraud.

“Whatever the BJP says, the ED simply follows. These institutions - the ED, the CBI - are being misused as political tools. Have you ever seen ED act against BJP leaders? The moment someone joins the BJP, their cases disappear," Gautam claimed.

--IANS

jk/vd