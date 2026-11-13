Tamil Nadu man arrested in Kerala over Lawrence Bishnoi gang link

Thrissur, Nov 13 (IANS) A 27-year-old Tamil Nadu native, suspected to have links with the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang, has been arrested by the Thrissur City police in Kerala following inputs from Central Intelligence agencies.

The arrested man, identified as Gurumurthy, was picked up from Ottapalam in Palakkad district by a special police team after an investigation revealed that he had allegedly been in regular contact with members of the Bishnoi gang through the encrypted messaging platform Telegram.

The police are particularly examining his communications with gang members based in Haryana and their possible links to the shooting incident targeting Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff.

Investigators are also probing whether Gurumurthy had any role in the gang's alleged plans to threaten film personalities and other prominent people.

A case was registered by the Thrissur City East police based on intelligence inputs.

Gurumurthy was subsequently produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody.

Though a native of Tamil Nadu, Gurumurthy was reportedly residing in Navi Mumbai before coming to Kerala.

He had been working at an establishment near Ottapalam for the past four months and had earlier taken up jobs at various establishments in the area.

Lawrence Bishnoi, a native of Punjab, is among India's most notorious gangsters, facing several criminal cases, including murder, attempted murder, kidnapping and extortion.

He is currently lodged in Gujarat's Sabarmati jail, but investigating agencies believe he continues to operate an interstate criminal network from behind bars.

The Bishnoi gang attracted nationwide attention following the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

The gang has also been linked to threats against Bollywood personalities and other prominent figures.

The arrest has raised questions about the possible presence of the gang's network in Kerala.

Police are now trying to establish the extent of Gurumurthy's links, the purpose of his stay in the state and whether he had any direct involvement in criminal activities.

The investigation is progressing with the assistance of central agencies.

--IANS

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