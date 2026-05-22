Rubina Dilaik says it breaks her heart to see twin babies cry “Mama Aajao” on video call when she's away for work

Mumbai, May 22 (IANS) Actress Rubina Dilaik opened up about the emotional challenges of balancing motherhood and ambition as she gears up to participate in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 15.

In an exclusive conversation with IANS, the actress candidly spoke about missing her twin daughters and the emotional conflict she faces as a working mother chasing her dreams.

Talking about staying away from her daughters, Rubina admitted that even video calls are not enough to fill the emotional void. “There are video calls but not that physical warmth. Whenever they cry ‘Mama aajao, Mama aajao’ on video call and that ‘Mama aajao’ brings my heart to my mouth,” she said emotionally.

The actress further confessed that she is still figuring out how to balance motherhood and career. “I don't know how I am going to balance it. I am also not prepared for it. Actually, nobody prepares you for motherhood and such are the challenges which all the working mothers are facing,” Rubina shared.

Despite the emotional struggles, the actress said she does not want motherhood to stop her from dreaming big. “That also doesn't give us an excuse to not dream big. I want to dream big, take my family along, make my daughters feel that mama lived her dream with us along her journey. That's my entire intention,” she added.

When asked whether missing her daughters during her 40 day schedule in Cape Town for Khatron Ke Khiladi, could affect her focus during the stunt-based reality show, Rubina in complete honesty admitted that motherhood will always remain her emotional weak point. “It will always play against me. It will always and I am absolutely aware of it,” she said.

She added, “Because as a mother, nature makes you hypervigilant. Nature kicks in that protectiveness and that fearlessness. So, that fearlessness and that protective instinct, it can work against you. I am aware of it,” Rubina explained.

She concluded by saying that while other contestants may battle physical dangers on the show, her biggest challenge would be overcoming her own emotions. “Whenever I feel that it's overwhelming, I will have to calm myself down because that's the real test for me. For others, facing dangers will be a challenge. For me, facing my inner self will be a greater challenge,” she said.

For the uninitiated, Rubina Dilaik and husband Abhinav Shukla welcomed their twin daughters in 2023.

Rubina is currently in Cape Town, South Africa for the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 15.

–IANS

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