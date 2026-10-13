BIMSTEC meet: HM Shah calls for strengthening security cooperation against terrorism

New Delhi, Oct 13 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday reiterated India's zero-tolerance stance against terrorism, while also stressing the importance of mutual trust and cooperation among the BIMSTEC member states for the fight against terrorism and organised crime and for the security of the region.

In his remarks at the BIMSTEC Home Ministers' meeting, HM Shah said: "On behalf of the Republic of India, I will present to you India's statement. Ministers and Special Representatives present at this first meeting, it is a matter of great pride and honour for India to host the first meeting of BIMSTEC Home Ministers. BIMSTEC has become an important platform for regional integration, economic cooperation, and collective security."

Stressing that India is moving forward with the spirit of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' ('the world is one family'), he said that the country has "always been committed to peace, co-existence, and human welfare, and we remain committed to these principles even today".

"India has never believed in attacking or dominating any country. India has always believed in respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries and resolving differences through peaceful means," he added.

The Home Minister said that during the 6th BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok on April last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had stated that for them BIMSTEC "is not just a regional organisation; it is a model of inclusive development and security".

"Taking this forward, as Home Ministers today, it is our responsibility to translate our cooperation into practical arrangements that protect our citizens and strengthen the capabilities of our agencies," he added.

HM Shah said that India appreciates the progress made under the BIMSTEC security framework and remains committed to cooperating in addressing interconnected challenges such as international terrorism, trans-border organised crime, and drug trafficking, as well as to fully and effectively implementing relevant BIMSTEC agreements.

He stated that real-time cooperation and coordination between intelligence agencies, law enforcement agencies, financial monitoring agencies, and border management agencies are essential to effectively address these challenges.

"India has always maintained a zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism. Our partnership is strengthened by the belief that the security of each member country contributes to the security of other member countries. Our shared commitment should ensure that terrorist networks do not find any opportunity or space to seek refuge, recruit and train personnel, raise funds, or carry out activities against neighbouring countries in any part of the region. We should support each other in matters of mutual legal assistance and extradition, in accordance with national laws and applicable treaties," the Home Minister added.

Recalling his 2020 speech during the BIMSTEC Conference on Combating Drug Trafficking, HM Shah said he had stressed strengthening cooperation in fighting against the drug menace.

"It is an attack on our youth, our society, our culture, and the lives of future generations. It cannot be stopped by the efforts of any one country. We must adopt a region-wide approach. Illicit proceeds from drug trafficking provide financial strength to organised crime and are also used to fuel terrorism. The misuse of precursor chemicals and transactions conducted through the dark web further complicate this challenge," he said.

On human trafficking, the Home Minister said that it also poses a "serious challenge to our shared security and human rights".

"Cooperation in identifying, rescuing, assisting, rehabilitating, and safely repatriating victims must remain a vital part of our collective efforts," he added.

BIMSTEC (the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) is a regional organisation comprising Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Thailand.

According to the organisation's official website, BIMSTEC works to strengthen collaboration in areas such as agriculture and food security, the blue economy, connectivity, culture, disaster management, energy, environment and climate change, fiscal and monetary policy, health, human resource development, fisheries and livestock, and people-to-people relations, among other fields.

--IANS

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