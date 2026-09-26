Billy Ray Cyrus shares letter from Dolly Parton: Never have I shared this, until now

Mumbai, Sep 26 (IANS) Singer Billy Ray Cyrus has shared a never-before-seen handwritten letter from late country icon Dolly Parton, sharing the cherished keepsake she gave him shortly after they first met in Chicago in 1992.

Billy, who is the father of Grammy winner Miley Cyrus took to Instagram, where he shared a glimpse of the handwritten letter and reflected on their decades-long friendship and musical collaborations.

He wrote: “Never have I shared this… until now. I’ve posted one of my most prized possessions before: a handwritten letter from Johnny Cash. This one sits right beside it. To me they go together … Brother Cash and Sister Parton.”

He tagged the letter as one of his most prized possessions and paid tribute to Parton as one of his heroes.

“They are the hearts and minds of two of my heroes that both took the time to express their most personal and sincere thoughts to an ole Kentucky Boy,” wrote Billy.

He went on to add: “@dollyparton gave it to me a few weeks after we first met in Chicago in the spring of 1992. ‘Achy Breaky Heart’ was just beginning to take off and Some Gave All hadn’t even been released yet.”

“And soon after I received this letter, we’d go on to sing ‘Romeo’ together with Tanya Tucker, Kathy Mattea and Mary Chapin Carpenter. So many memories and moments with Dolly, from network television specials to Hannah Montana. More than 30 years later, we’d do our last song together, Christmas Where We Are. Today felt like the right day to share it. Shine on, Dolly.”

Dolly Parton passed away in August at the age of 80. Her nephew, Bryan Seaver, who was also her head of security, revealed the news in an Instagram video. She died after a brief battle with cancer.

--IANS

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