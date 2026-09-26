Anil Kapoor reveals his wife Sunita went for their honeymoon alone

Mumbai, Sep 26 (IANS) Veteran Bollywood star Anil Kapoor, who is currently seen hosting the show “India Ke Top 1%”, shared a funny anecdote about his wife Sunita, revealing that she went on their honeymoon alone.

In the upcoming episode, a passing mention of Kangana Ranaut’s “Queen” leads him to talk about his wife, Sunita Kapoor. The film comes up during a conversation about travelling alone.

Anil immediately thinks of Sunita and shares, “Sunita akele gayi thi honeymoon par, main saath mein nahi gaya tha. (Sunita went for the honeymoon alone, I didn’t accompany her).”

His story takes an endearing turn as Anil, who married Sunita in 1984, added, “Sunita hi meri Queen hai, aur hamesha rahegi (Sunita is my queen and she will always remain my queen).”

The couple share three children, Sonam, Rhea, and Harshvardhan.

Talking about the show, Anil, on August 7, had said that every challenge in the reality show tests observation, logic, presence of mind, and the ability to stay calm under pressure.

The show offers a refreshing take on the quiz genre, where it's not about how much you know, but how you think. Designed for everyone, the format allows people of every age to play along from home, turning every living room into a shared family game night.

“India Ke Top 1%: The Anil Kapoor Show” airs on Star Plus and JioHotstar.

On September 25, he shared a glimpse of his “favourite cardio friend” as he posted a workout moment, revealing that the two “go back a long way.”

Anil took to Instagram, where he shared a video of himself at the gym. In the video, he is seen riding on a stationary cycle.

The 69-year-old Bollywood star wrote in the caption section: “My favourite cardio friend. We go back a long way.”

--IANS

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