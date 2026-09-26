Chiranjeevi's 'Kaaka' unit begins dubbing for film

Hyderabad, Sep 26 (IANS) If sources in the industry are to be believed, the cast of director Bobby Kolli's eagerly awaited action entertainer, 'Kaaka', featuring Megastar Chiranjeevi in the lead, has now begun dubbing for the film.

Sources close to the unit of the film said that the cast of the film had begun dubbing after a traditional pooja. Sources also added that other post production activities too were being simultaneously carried out by the team.

It may be recalled that Chiranjeevi had only recently disclosed the name of the character he plays in the film. During the course of his speech at a recent event, the Megastar had revealed that he was playing a character called Kadiri Kalidas in the film.

Sources close to the unit of the film say that while 'Kaaka' has been envisioned as a high-intensity action entertainer, it will also feature a strong emotional and family-oriented narrative, making the protagonist’s character arc one of its key attractions.

It may be recalled that the unit of the film had started its most recent schedule on September 7 this year.

KVN Productions, which is producing the film, had, a few days ago, announced the title of the film through a title teaser and revealed that the film would hit screens on January 13 next year.

Taking to its social media timelines to share the title teaser, the production house wrote, "Meet Supervisor Satyam, C/O Ammaji Aqua Industries, Ravulapalem. Team #KAAKA wishes the one and only Megastar @Kchirutweets garu a very HAPPY BIRTHDAY. Title glimpse out now. January 13, 2027 - Sankranthi release."

The title teaser showed Chiranjeevi working in a shrimp farm called Ammaji Aqua Industries. His name in the film is Satyam and he works as a Supervisor in the facility that has people from all regions of the country working in it.

The title teaser showed an employee attempting to return a key to Chiranjeevi but ends up dropping it in a pool full of shrimps. Chiranjeevi was then seen retrieving the key using a giant electromagnet. Along with the key, a lot of weapons too come up. The key has a keychain that reads, 'I love dad'.

The film has triggered huge interest in fans and film buffs ever since it was first announced and the title teaser only added to the excitement.

Sources close to the unit of the film say that the first half of the film ends with a spectacular action sequence. They claim that this interval fight sequence, which was shot recently, is set to be one of the major attractions of the film. The action block has been designed and executed on a grand scale and is expected to provide a powerful high point before the second half.

Sources also claim that the initial output has given the team immense confidence, with the narrative maintaining the right mix of intensity, entertainment, emotion, and action.

Anaswara Rajan and Nivetha Pethuraj play pivotal roles in this film, which is currently being planned as a Sankranthi 2027 release. With the shoot advancing smoothly and the first-half edit nearing completion, the production is clearly moving towards the next crucial phase.

This is the second time that director Bobby is working with Megastar Chiranjeevi. The two had earlier worked together on action entertainer 'Waltair Veerayya'.

--IANS

Mkr/