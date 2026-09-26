September 26, 2026 1:11 PM हिंदी

Shawn Mendes marks 10 years of ‘Illuminate’: Changed my life forever

Shawn Mendes marks 10 years of ‘Illuminate’: Changed my life forever

Mumbai, Sep 26 (IANS) Canadian singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes celebrated the 10th anniversary of his album “Illuminate”, saying revisiting photos and videos from that era reminded him how much life can change over a decade.

Mendes took to Instagram, where he shared a string of glimpses from his album. He went on to express gratitude for the love and friendship he has received over the years, saying the album that it changed his “life forever”.

He wrote: “Oh man what a feeling to go through all these videos and photos. I guess what I feel is that in 10 years your life can really change in ways you never imagined for yourself, but ultimately those parts of us that make art and play and laugh come from the same pure place no matter how much time has passed… guys thank you.”

“This album changed my life forever and I’ll never ever get tired of saying this.. I am so grateful for your love and friendship over the years. Here’s to 10 years of illuminate and here’s to 10 more Illuminate (10th Anniversary Edition) is out now.”

Illuminate is the second studio album by Mendes. It was released in September 2016. It is a follow-up to his debut album Handwritten.

Mendes gained a following in 2013 when he posted song covers on the video-sharing platform. The following year, he caught the attention of artist manager Andrew Gertler and Island Records A&R Ziggy Chareton, which led to his signing a deal with the record label.

Mendes's self-titled debut EP was released in 2014, followed by his debut studio album Handwritten in 2015. Handwritten debuted atop the US Billboard 200, making Mendes one of five artists ever to debut at number one before the age of 18.

The single "Stitches" reached number one in the UK and the top 10 in the US and Canada. Mendes's second album Illuminate also debuted at number one in the US, with its singles "Treat You Better" and "There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back". In 2019, he released "Señorita", which peaked atop the US Billboard Hot 100.

--IANS

dc/

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