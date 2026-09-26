September 26, 2026 1:08 PM हिंदी

Asian Games: Ayush Shetty, Unnati Hooda march into Round of 16

Asian Games: Ayush Shetty, Unnati Hooda march into Round of 16

Ichinomiya City, Sep 26 (IANS) Ayush Shetty and Unnati Hooda kept India’s singles campaign alive at the Asian Games 2026, advancing to the Round of 16 with contrasting victories on Saturday.

While Ayush needed just 21 minutes to dispatch Kazakhstan’s Makhsut Tajibullayev 21-7, 21-7, Unnati was pushed to the limit by Malaysia’s Wong Ling Ching before eventually prevailing 21-14, 20-22, 21-19 in a contest lasting 79 minutes.

For Ayush, the second-round encounter offered little resistance. The world No. 20 Indian controlled the match from the outset, denying Tajibullayev any sustained opportunity to build momentum. Ayush’s straight-game victory also ensured that he preserved valuable energy ahead of another assignment later in the day.

His next challenge will be considerably tougher. Ayush will meet Chinese Taipei’s Chou Tien-Chen in the pre-quarterfinals later in the evening, with the Indian trailing 1-2 in their previous meetings.

Unnati, meanwhile, had to negotiate a far more demanding contest. The 25th-ranked Indian took charge early against world No. 38 Wong, securing the opening game 21-14. The Malaysian responded in the second, edging ahead during the latter stages to force a decider with a 22-20 win.

The deciding game remained tightly contested, with neither player able to establish a decisive cushion. Unnati eventually created two match points at 20-18. Although Wong saved the first, a cross-court attempt went wide on the following rally, handing the Indian the match.

Unnati now faces Indonesia’s world No. 6 Putri Kusuma Wardani in the Round of 16 later in the day. The Indonesian shuttler won their only previous encounter at the 2025 Hylo Open.

The progress of both players comes after a difficult stretch for India in the singles draw. Lakshya Sen bowed out in the men’s singles second round earlier in the day after losing to Singapore’s former world champion Loh Kean Yew, leaving Ayush as India’s remaining men’s singles representative.

While both Ayush and Unnati are through, Lakshya Sen suffered a shock exit in his second round match against Singapore’s Loh Kean Yew earlier in the day. From the Indian singles contingent yet to play their game on Saturday, ace shuttler PV Sindhu will go up against Chinese Taipei’s Chiu Pin-chian.

--IANS

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