Billie Ray Cyrus remembers Dolly Parton: From this day henceforth is forever known as After Dolly

Mumbai, Aug 29 (IANS) Singer Billy Ray Cyrus paid an emotional tribute to Dolly Parton, remembering their final performance together at Dollywood for her Christmas special and recalled how the country music legend had moved the entire filming schedule after his mother, Ruthie, passed away.

Billie Ray took to Instagram, where he shared an image featuring him and Dolly. He mentioned that from this day henceforth is forever known as “After Dolly. A.D.”

“Rest in Peace Miss Dolly. This is the last performance she and I did together in Dollywood for her Christmas special. We sang ‘Christmas Where We Are’ ! What most people don’t know is Dolly moved the entire film schedule shoot date because my mom Ruthie had passed away.”

He added: “@dollyparton … You have touched the hearts of the world . You have made your mark and made it well …. A shining light that will shine on beyond the sun and moon …and certainly this crazy planet. From this day henceforth is forever known as … at least in my broken heart…. as After Dolly. A.D. 8.25.26 A.D.”

Dolly Parton passed away on Tuesday at the age of 80. Her nephew, Bryan Seaver, who was also her head of security, revealed the news in an Instagram video. She died after a brief battle with cancer.

Tagged as the "Queen of Country", Parton passed away on Tuesday at the age of 80. Her nephew, Bryan Seaver, who was also her head of security, revealed the news in an Instagram video. She died after a brief battle with cancer.

She was one of the most honored country performers in history, earning eleven Grammy Awards and three Emmy Awards, as well as nominations for two Academy Awards, six Golden Globes and a Tony Award.

News of Parton’s passing was announced by her nephew Bryan Seaver, who was also her head of security on Instagram. The video was shared on the late singer’s page.

Beyond music, Dolly Parton has enjoyed a successful career as an actress, producer and entrepreneur. She is also widely admired for her philanthropy. Her combination of talent, humour, business success and generosity has made her an enduring cultural icon.

--IANS

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