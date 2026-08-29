August 29, 2026 11:56 AM हिंदी

Billie Ray Cyrus remembers Dolly Parton: From this day henceforth is forever known as After Dolly

Billie Ray Cyrus remembers Dolly Parton: From this day henceforth is forever known as After Dolly

Mumbai, Aug 29 (IANS) Singer Billy Ray Cyrus paid an emotional tribute to Dolly Parton, remembering their final performance together at Dollywood for her Christmas special and recalled how the country music legend had moved the entire filming schedule after his mother, Ruthie, passed away.

Billie Ray took to Instagram, where he shared an image featuring him and Dolly. He mentioned that from this day henceforth is forever known as “After Dolly. A.D.”

“Rest in Peace Miss Dolly. This is the last performance she and I did together in Dollywood for her Christmas special. We sang ‘Christmas Where We Are’ ! What most people don’t know is Dolly moved the entire film schedule shoot date because my mom Ruthie had passed away.”

He added: “@dollyparton … You have touched the hearts of the world . You have made your mark and made it well …. A shining light that will shine on beyond the sun and moon …and certainly this crazy planet. From this day henceforth is forever known as … at least in my broken heart…. as After Dolly. A.D. 8.25.26 A.D.”

Dolly Parton passed away on Tuesday at the age of 80. Her nephew, Bryan Seaver, who was also her head of security, revealed the news in an Instagram video. She died after a brief battle with cancer.

Tagged as the "Queen of Country", Parton passed away on Tuesday at the age of 80. Her nephew, Bryan Seaver, who was also her head of security, revealed the news in an Instagram video. She died after a brief battle with cancer.

She was one of the most honored country performers in history, earning eleven Grammy Awards and three Emmy Awards, as well as nominations for two Academy Awards, six Golden Globes and a Tony Award.

News of Parton’s passing was announced by her nephew Bryan Seaver, who was also her head of security on Instagram. The video was shared on the late singer’s page.

Beyond music, Dolly Parton has enjoyed a successful career as an actress, producer and entrepreneur. She is also widely admired for her philanthropy. Her combination of talent, humour, business success and generosity has made her an enduring cultural icon.

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

Kunal Kemmu: I’ve been fidgeting with the piano for some time now

Kunal Kemmu: I’ve been fidgeting with the piano for some time now

When Sukhwinder Singh recalled his major setback before 'Chaiyya Chaiyya'

When Sukhwinder Singh recalled his major setback before 'Chaiyya Chaiyya'

Billie Ray Cyrus remembers Dolly Parton: From this day henceforth is forever known as After Dolly

Billie Ray Cyrus remembers Dolly Parton: From this day henceforth is forever known as After Dolly

‘Let your bat do the talking, selectors will definitely find you’: Suryakumar Yadav

‘Let your bat do the talking, selectors will definitely find you’: Suryakumar Yadav

India-Kyrgyzstan relations witnessing a renaissance, PM Modi visit to open new avenues: Tourism Minister

India-Kyrgyzstan relations witnessing a renaissance, PM Modi visit to open new avenues: Tourism Minister

When Manisha Koirala revealed if actresses can really be friends

When Manisha Koirala revealed if actresses can really be friends

‘She still is my role model’: Mirra Andreeva opens up on sister Erika’s influence

‘She still is my role model’: Mirra Andreeva opens up on sister Erika’s influence

Lisa Ray on midlife fitness: ‘I’ve accepted that my body has changed’

Lisa Ray on midlife fitness: ‘I’ve accepted that my body has changed’

Jasmine Sandlas celebrates career-best year after 18 years: Waited for this feeling

Jasmine Sandlas celebrates career-best year after 18 years: Waited for this feeling

‘Change is massive, visible on ground’: Suryakumar Yadav credits PM Modi’s push as India’s sporting ecosystem transforms

‘Change is massive, visible on ground’: Suryakumar Yadav credits PM Modi’s push as India’s sporting ecosystem transforms