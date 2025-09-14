Bihar: Vaishali’s Ashok Paswan and Nirshi Devi thank govt for pucca houses under PMAY

Patna, Sep 14 (IANS) The Central government is running many public welfare schemes to bring economically backward people into the mainstream. One of these is the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). This scheme is proving to be a boon for those who don’t have a house of their own and are longing for a pucca house.

PMAY has brought a drastic change in the lives of lakhs of people across the country. In Bihar’s Vaishali district, two people, Ashok Paswan and Nirshi Devi, shared with IANS their experience of difficult times when staying in kuccha house and the ease of living after shifting to pucca house.

Ashok Paswan, a PMAY beneficiary of Dilawarpur Govardhan Panchayat of Bidupur (Vaishali), said that earlier the house was a hut, due to which there were more problems, and children suffered difficult times in studying.

“Now, we have got the benefits of PMAY. There is no problem. Earlier, water used to drip from the hut during the rainy season. Getting a house under the Awas Yojana helped us get rid of this problem,” he said.

Nirshi Devi, another PMAY beneficiary, said that earlier, there were many problems due to having a kutcha house.

“We had to face difficulties in every season. Due to the hut, water used to drip during the rainy season, and there was always a fear of the hut collapsing during a storm. After getting the benefits of PMAY, my house was made permanent. Now our problems are over. I am very grateful to PM Modi for this,” she said.

Notably, the story is not just of Ashok Paswan and Nirshi Devi.

Hundreds and thousands of poor families are getting their own pucca houses built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. These houses are given to those people who don’t have a house of their own.

