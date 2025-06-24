June 24, 2025 10:56 PM हिंदी

Bihar: Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana bringing defining change in people’s lives

Bihar: Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana bringing defining change in people’s lives

Muzaffarpur, June 24 (IANS) The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) is bringing defining and dramatic change in the lives of poor and downtrodden sections, across the country, who do not have a house of their own. Many residents of Bihar’s Muzaffarpur are benefiting from the scheme.

Sudhir Kumar Chakraborty is one such resident of Muzaffarpur who has become the owner of a pucca house and is now living a dignified life. For this, he and his family are thanking the Prime Minister copiously.

Sudhir Kumar Chakraborty and his wife Mithu Chakraborty, speaking to IANS, shared the transitional change in their lives and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the help they received for building their own house under the scheme.

They said that the construction of their house under PMAY started in 2016 and was completed in 2017. Before this, we used to live in a dilapidated asbestos house.

“Our house used to get filled up with water, forcing us to stay awake the whole night. People in the colony used to look at us differently. After getting a house under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, all our problems were resolved. Now we also live a respectable life,” they said.

Sudhir Chakraborty further said that they have not only got a house but are also getting gas under the Ujjwala Yojana, free food grains and also the Ayushman Bharat card, under which treatment worth Rs 5 lakh can be availed.

“There are four members in my family, all four have Ayushman cards and we can get treatment up to Rs 5 lakh for free,” he said.

Expressing gratitude to the government, he said, “There has never been any other Prime Minister who has taken care of the poor like this. We are very grateful and wish that such a Prime Minister should always be there.”

According to official estimates, the Union Rural Development Ministry has allotted 5.20 lakh houses in Bihar under the scheme for the financial year 2025-26.

--IANS

mr/dan

LATEST NEWS

Indians Lalit Babu, Neelotpal lead in three-way tie after the eighth round of the Mumbai International Grandmaster Chess Tournament at the World Trade Centre, in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Mumbai International Chess: Indians Lalit Babu, Neelotpal lead in three-way tie

Dominant Kalinga Black Tigers defeat Mumbai Dreamers in a Season 1 match of the Rugby Premier League at the Shahaji Raje Bhosale Sports Complex (Andheri Sports Complex), in Mumbai on Tuesday. Photo credit: RPL

RPL Season 1: Dominant Kalinga Black Tigers defeat Mumbai Dreamers

Aayush Sharma is on the road to recovery after two surgeries for back pain

Aayush Sharma is on the road to recovery after two surgeries for back pain

Hockey Masters Cup: Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Haryana and Maharashtra reach semifinals of the 1st Hockey India Masters Cup 2025 here on Wednesday.

Hockey Masters Cup: Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Haryana and Maharashtra reach semis

Shardul Thakur’s double-strike revives India after Duckett’s masterclass as hosts reach 269/4 at tea on the fifth and final day of first Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar trophy at Headingley. in Leeds, on Tuesday. Photo credit: BCCI

1st Test: Shardul Thakur’s double-strike revives India after Duckett’s masterclass

PM Modi's zero tolerance policy on terror has shaped New India's global image: Tarun Chugh

PM Modi's zero tolerance policy on terror has shaped New India's global image: Tarun Chugh

Gradually winding up evacuation exercise after ceasefire: Indian Embassy in Iran

Gradually winding up evacuation exercise after ceasefire: Indian Embassy in Iran

Jasmine Paolini, Jessica Pegula reach quarters via contrasting routes in Bad Homburg Open, the WTA Tour event being played at the Bad Homburg Tennis Club in Bad Homburg, Germany. Photo credit: Jasmine Paolini/X

Bad Homburg Open: Paolini, Pegula reach quarters via contrasting routes

National Shooting: Anish Bhanwala in lead after Day 1 of selection trials at the Trishul Shooting Range, Maharana Pratap Sports College near Dehradun, Uttarakhand, on Tuesday.. Photo credit: NRAI

National Shooting: Anish in lead after Day 1 of selection trials

Bihar: Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana bringing defining change in people’s lives

Bihar: Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana bringing defining change in people’s lives