Bharti Singh talks about first steps after childbirth, says baby ‘Kaju’ is doing well

Mumbai, Dec 23 (IANS) Comedian Bharti Singh on Monday shared a heartfelt update as she took her first steps after giving birth to her second son. She likened her first step after her delivery to man’s first step on the moon and added that the baby is doing well.

Bharti shared the details on her vlog from the hospital on Youtube.

Talking about taking her first steps post giving birth, she said: “Pahele banda jisne antariksh mai kadam rakha tha aaj same waise hi feeling aa rahi hai.. Uth te huye aesa laga ke dushman se ladke uthi hun aur yeh mera pahela kadam baby ko paida karne ke baad dharti pe.”

“(Just like the first person who stepped into space, that's exactly how I’m feeling today. When I woke up, it felt like I’d fought a battle with an enemy, and this is my very first step on earth after giving birth to my baby.)”

Invoking Ganpati Bappa, she stood up and said that she wanted to meet his newborn son.

Ganpati Bappa Morya. Chalo bachcha dekhne chale. (Ganpati Bappa Morya. Come, let’s go see the baby. I’ve already met Kaju.)”

Sharing an update, Bharti said that Kaju is doing absolutely fine.

“Main Kaju se milkar aa chuki hun. Kaju ek dam sahi hai… He’s taking feed properly

(Kaju is absolutely fine… he’s feeding properly),” she said.

Bharti and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa embraced parenthood for the second time, as they welcomed a baby boy on December 19. They also have a three-year-old son Laksh Singh Limbaachiya, whom they welcomed in 2022. The couple got married in 2017 after they dated for a few years.

Bharti has participated in the reality shows Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5, Nach Baliye 8, and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. In 2019, she appeared on Khatra Khatra Khatra, a show conceptualised by her with husband Haarsh.

--IANS

dc/