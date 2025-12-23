Distancing myself, there's not much point in picking up a bat: Tahlia McGrath opens up on ‘toughest’ phase of career

New Delhi, Dec 23 (IANS) Australia vice-captain Tahlia McGrath has candidly acknowledged she is navigating the most challenging stretch of her international career, conceding a loss of confidence following a disappointing World Cup campaign.

For the first time in eight years, Australia finished a global tournament without lifting either the ODI or T20 World Cup trophy, bowing out of last month’s ODI World Cup in the semi-finals against eventual champions India.

The team will next regroup in February for a home multi-format series against India, before turning attention to the T20 World Cup in England in June.

McGrath’s personal journey has mirrored the team’s challenges. The 30-year-old endured a lean tournament, managing just 69 runs at an average of 13.75 in a competition where her opportunities with both bat and ball were limited. Reflecting on that period, she admitted the toll it took.

“Cricket's a pretty brutal game, and it's very much based around confidence. And when it's not going your way, the world gets pretty big on you. I definitely underperformed and felt the pressure a bit,” McGrath was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

Asked whether this represented the toughest phase of her career, McGrath did not shy away from the assessment.

“Probably. I think you add captaincy into that, you add time away from home. And, obviously, when you lose a World Cup, it's pretty hard to get over as well. It's been a challenging time. As much as I was doing everything possible to get us playing some finals cricket (in the WBBL), I was hanging out for a bit of a break,” she said.

Since 2022, McGrath has frequently deputised for Alyssa Healy, leading Australia on 15 occasions. Alongside Ashleigh Gardner, she is widely regarded as a leading contender to take over the captaincy once Healy steps aside. Yet McGrath’s openness about her form struggles highlights a player reassessing both her role and readiness.

In a move reflecting that need for reset, McGrath chose not to nominate for next month’s Women’s Premier League in India. Instead, she has opted for time at home with South Australia ahead of the upcoming international schedule.

“It's properly distancing myself at the moment. There's not much point in me picking up a bat. I wouldn't achieve much. So, it's get away from the game, go for walks along the beach, play a bit of golf, see some friends and family. And just refresh, get that energy back and put in the work after Christmas,” she stated.

While she remains committed to the team’s needs, McGrath has not ruled out a return to those positions. “I'm a very team-first person and love being in the XI and contributing. I haven't quite nailed that No.7 spot, so I probably need to go away and do a bit of work on that and make that my own first of all. Then once I can do that, try and get myself up the order,” she added.

