Junior World Cup star Sunil PB vies to carry forward Karnataka's hockey legacy

New Delhi, Dec 23 (IANS) From a state that boasts of rich legacy in hockey, with stalwarts like MP Ganesh, MM Somaya, AB Subbiah, Ashish Ballal, Arjun Halappa, and more recently Raghunath VR, SK Uthappa, Nikkin Thimmaiah and SV Sunil - all four featured in the Indian team for Rio Olympics in 2016, a new and promising entrant in the mix PB Sunil, is vying to be the torchbearer for Karnataka in hockey.

While his state compatriots Mohd. Raheel, Abharan Sudev and HS Mohit have been in and out of contention in the men's senior core group and for the national squad, Sunil's recent heroics in the FIH Men's Junior Hockey World Cup, where the team won a bronze medal, instills hope for reviving the state's contribution to India in the sport.

From a small hamlet called Anavatti village in Sorab Taluk, Shivamogga district, Sunil forayed into the sport through the DYES Sports hostel in his district as a 10-year-old. His parents, daily wage labourers in agriculture. Sunil's rise in hockey has come as a ray of hope for his family.

Drafted into the Vedanta Kalinga Lancers squad for Rs 2 lakh INR, Sunil is aware of the importance of a good show in Hockey India League. He said, "The Junior World Cup was a dream come true moment. But now that's in the past. I am now focused on performing for the Kalinga Lancers who have a good mix of players and lots to learn from this season for me."

Speaking about the rich hockey legacy in Karnataka, he said, "When I came into the sport, I knew nothing about hockey and Karnataka's contribution to the sport but it's only after coming into the national set up that I know the responsibility on my shoulders now and it only inspires me to achieve the way our former greats from the state have."

Playing alongside the likes of Olympic gold medallists Arthur Van Doren and Alexander Hendrickx is something Sunil looks forward to. Especially as a defender, he feels there is a lot he can learn from these two stalwarts from Belgium who have been dominating at the world stage over the past decade.

"As a defender, there's nothing more fruitful than to learn from the biggest names in world hockey, particularly as defenders. Both Arthur and Alex are incredible in defence and have great game-knowledge, presence of mind and tactically very sound even in PC defending.

"Apart from learning on-field traits from them over the course of one month during HIL, I also want to observe how they prepare for a match, how they conduct themselves off the field and how they unwind. This is the closest we can get to any international hockey star and there's no better place than HIL to do this," he added.

Sunil's motivation in hockey stems from the fact that a success story in the sport will only improve his and his family's financial conditions. "We have a small half acre land in our village and livelihood is not easy but I am optimistic that a good show in hockey will land me a job and also now with Hockey India's cash awards for big wins and the remuneration from Hockey India League, I am certain my family's conditions are bound to improve," he said.

Vendanta Kalinga Lancers will play their first match against Ranchi Royals on January 4.

--IANS

bc/