December 23, 2025 3:07 PM हिंदी

Anil Kapoor celebrates 100 years of his father, shares how he shaped ‘Mr. India’

Anil Kapoor celebrates 100 years of his father, shares how he shaped ‘Mr. India’

Mumbai, Dec 23 (IANS) Anil Kapoor, on Tuesday, took to social media to celebrate the 100th birthday of his father Surinder Kapoor.

The actor paid a heartfelt tribute to the man who played a pivotal role in shaping his iconic films “Mr. India” and “Woh 7 din.” Reflecting on his father’s guidance and influence, Anil credited him for the success and vision behind one of Bollywood’s most beloved movies. The 'Welcome' actor also highlighted the lasting impact of his father’s support on his career.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Anil Kapoor posted a series of unseen and black and white images, celebrating his father’s legacy. For the caption, he wrote, “Celebrating 100 years of my father today. He was the reason I first dreamed of becoming a leading man, simply hoping he would one day see me as a star, a successful actor making films under his banner.”

“Woh 7 din and MR India wouldn’t have seen the light of the day without his good will and guidance, His simplicity, honesty, and quiet belief shaped every step of my journey. I feel his absense deeply, but his dreams and lessons live on with me every day... Happy Birthday Papa! You were, are and always will be my guiding star...” (sic)

The throwback images capture cherished moments of Anil Kapoor’s father, Surinder Kapoor, in the film industry. The late producer could be seen posing with his son, as well as with iconic stars like Sridevi, Parveen Babi, Shashi Kapoor, Lata Mangeshkar, and several other legends of Bollywood.

For the unversed, Surinder Kapoor was a renowned Indian film producer known for his contributions to Bollywood. In addition to producing numerous films, he also served as the President of the Film & Television Producers Guild of India from 1995 to 2001. He passed away on 24 September 2011 due to a heart attack.

--IANS

ps/

LATEST NEWS

Pakistan: Five policemen killed after gunmen target vehicle in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (File image)

Pakistan: Five policemen killed after gunmen target vehicle in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Google activates Android emergency location service in India

Google activates Android emergency location service in India

EAM Jaishankar meets Lankan ministers, reiterates India's full support

EAM Jaishankar meets Lankan ministers, reiterates India's full support

All-format ambition a driving force behind Karnataka's run machine Smaran Ravichandran

All-format ambition a driving force behind Karnataka's run machine Smaran Ravichandran

All Vijay Hazare Trophy matches in Bengaluru moved from Chinnaswamy to BCCI CoE

All Vijay Hazare Trophy matches in Bengaluru moved from Chinnaswamy to BCCI CoE

Mouni Roy enjoys a home cooked Bengali feast after a long time

Mouni Roy enjoys a home cooked Bengali feast after a long time

Policing women's clothing or placing moral responsibility on them is outdated and unacceptable, says Manchu Manoj (Photo Credit: Manchu Manoj/Instagram)

Policing women's clothing or placing moral responsibility on them is outdated and unacceptable, says Manchu Manoj

Deepti crowned new No. 1 T20I bowler, Wolvaardt dethrones Mandhana as top ODI batter

Deepti crowned new No. 1 T20I bowler, Wolvaardt dethrones Mandhana as top ODI batter

Silver delivers over 2,600 pc returns in 25 years, turning Rs 7,900 into Rs 2.16 lakh per kg

Silver delivers over 2,600 pc returns in 25 years, turning Rs 7,900 into Rs 2.16 lakh per kg

India’s IT job demand touches 1.8 million in 2025 driven by GCCs, product-led firms

India’s IT job demand touches 1.8 million in 2025 driven by GCCs, product-led firms