Crime shock: Key witness gunned down, elderly couple found murdered in Bihar

Patna, July 21 (IANS) Two shocking incidents of violent crime were reported in Bihar on Monday, with a key witness in a murder case shot dead in Jehanabad and a retired bank employee along with his wife found murdered in their Muzaffarpur residence. Police have launched separate investigations into both cases.

Police have launched separate investigations into both cases.

A man was shot dead by armed assailants near Dakra Mor under the Makhdumpur police station area of Jehanabad district. The deceased has been identified as Vijay Yadav, a resident of Parsauna village.

According to police, Vijay Yadav was returning home with his son after getting wheat milled when more than a dozen motorcycle-borne criminals intercepted them. The attackers allegedly first tried to seize his son, who managed to escape, before opening fire on Vijay Yadav.

He died on the spot after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds, while the assailants fled. The victim's son, Amarnath Yadav, alleged that his father was murdered to prevent him from testifying in court.

According to the family, Vijay Yadav was the principal witness in the murder case of his elder son and was scheduled to depose before the court on August 6. They claim the accused eliminated him to influence the ongoing trial.

Police reached the scene soon after the incident, recovered the body, and sent it to Sadar Hospital, Jehanabad, for post-mortem examination. They said all possible angles, including the alleged witness-related motive, are being examined, while raids are underway to arrest those involved.

In a separate incident, a retired Punjab National Bank (PNB) cashier, Ashok Kunwar, and his wife Neelam Devi were found murdered inside their residence in Muzaffarpur late Monday evening.

The case came to light after the couple's son, Dr. Nikhil Kumar, noticed suspicious activity through CCTV cameras connected to his mobile phone. The footage reportedly showed two unidentified men entering the premises and captured his mother running towards the rooftop.

When repeated calls to his parents went unanswered, he alerted a neighbour, who discovered the bodies and informed the police.

Police said Ashok Kunwar's body was found in a bedroom on the second floor with multiple stab injuries, particularly on his back. Neelam Devi's body was recovered from a room on the third floor. Police found her hands and feet tied with rope and adhesive tape covering her mouth.

Preliminary findings indicate that she may have died due to strangulation. A forensic team and dog squad examined the crime scene. Investigators recovered several items, including gloves, adhesive tape, and a bag, which have been seized for forensic examination.

Muzaffarpur Senior Superintendent of Police Kantesh Kumar Mishra said preliminary evidence suggests the murders occurred on Monday evening. CCTV footage has revealed two suspects, whose identities are being established.

Police also plan to question the three tenants residing in the building as part of the investigation. Officials said the exact cause of death and sequence of events will be confirmed after the post-mortem reports and forensic analysis.

--IANS

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