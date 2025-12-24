Bihar captain Sakibul Gani becomes fastest Indian batter to score List A century

Ranchi, Dec 24 (IANS) Bihar captain Sakibul Gani became the fastest Indian to score a List A century in just 32 balls in the Plate Group opener against Arunachal Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy at JSCA Oval Ground on Wednesday.

Gani finished not out with 128 off 40 balls, just ahead of Jharkhand wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan, who on the same day scored a 33-ball century against Karnataka in the same tournament. Gani's record-breaking century included 10 fours and 12 sixes.

The top two fastest List A centuries by Indians have all been recorded on the same day at two different venues, Ahmedabad and Ranchi, on the opening day of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-25.

The world record for the fastest century in List A cricket belongs to Australian batter Jake Fraser-McGurk. The former Delhi Capitals player reached the 100-run mark in just 29 balls for South Australia against Tasmania in Adelaide on October 8, 2023.

Teen prodigy Suryavanshi led the charge of Bihar's batting with an impressive 190 off 84 deliveries, whereas Ayush Loharuka scored a 56-ball 116, as captain Gani contributed another hundred to round out the assault. Suryavanshi’s performance made him the youngest centurion in List A cricket.

After electing to bat first, Bihar went on to post the highest List A total of 574 for six, surpassing the previous record of 506 for 2 set by Tamil Nadu against Arunachal Pradesh in the same competition in 2022. The Bihar innings included 49 fours and 38 sixes.

Fastest centuries by Indians in List A cricket

Sakibul Gani – 32 balls, Bihar vs Arunachal Pradesh, December 24, 2025

Ishan Kishan – 33 balls, Jharkhand vs Karnataka, December 24, 2025

Anmolpreet Singh – 35 balls, Punjab vs Arunachal Pradesh, December 21, 2024

Vaibhav Suryavanshi – 36 balls, Bihar vs Arunachal Pradesh, December 24, 2025

Yusuf Pathan – 40 balls, Baroda vs Maharashtra, February 16, 2010

